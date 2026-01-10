BASKETBALL: Saline Comes Up Short at Dexter

Saline fell to host Dexter in varsity boys action Friday, 55-47.

Dexter led by five after one quarter and 10 at halftime. Saline fell to 7-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC Red.

Brady Costigan scored 12 points and had two steals. Noah Kronberg scored 11 points and had two rebounds and a steal. Gabe Iadipaolo scored seven points to go with two rebounds and three steals. Chris Cotuna scored four points and had six rebounds, four blocks and six steals.

Jack Demerell scored 19 points to lead Dexter and Will Simpson added 15.

