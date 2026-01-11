WRESTLING: Saline Defeats Chelsea, 39-33

Saline won a thriller of a dual meet over Chelsea, 39-33.

The Hornets were down 33-32 with two events remaining when Griffin Backus upset John Chapman with a 7-6 decision to give Saline a 35-33 lead. Then Jericoh Powe, at 285, took care of business in the evening's final match, winning a major decision, 13-4.

Other winners included Max Bunton, 106, fall; Brice LaFleur, 132, tech fall; Anthony James, 144, fall; Jacob Clauser, 157, fall; Brody Albelo, 165, major decision; and Levi Choby, 175, tech fall.

Senior Captain Brice LaFleur described the scene during the pivotal match.

"He let him go to neutral and then he got the takedown in the last 45 seconds," LaFleur said. "It was electric. That was probably my most favorite dual of my whole career."

