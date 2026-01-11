HOCKEY: Saline Takes 2 Up North

Saline went 2-0 during an up north swing Friday and Saturday.

Saline defeated Cheboygan, 7-1, and Gaylord, 12-0. The Hornets improved to 12-4 with their fifth straight win.

Saline plays Jackson United at 8 p.m., Wednesday, at Optimist Ice Rink.

Against Cheboygan, seven different Hornets scored. Landon Phelps, Rocco Gottfried, Bryce Sattler, Brayden Ash, Christian Vitale, Jack Boyle and Antonio Giacalone all scored before Cheyboygan scored in the third period. Wyatt Church had three assists. Cooper Dillon, Boyle, Hahnerl, Ash, Brandon Garrett, Andew Winters, Ben Hopson and Giacalone had assists.

Owen Schayes picked up the win for Saline, stopping 22 of 23 shots.

<!-- EMBEDDED INSTAGRAM URL: https://www.instagram.com/p/DTUGZLmgOvL/ -->

Stats are not yet posted from the Gaylor game but Blake Phelps posted a shutout in his first game.

<!-- EMBEDDED INSTAGRAM URL: https://www.instagram.com/p/DTWNGI9lBba/ -->

More News from Saline