Saline's Brian Bauer Wins $1 Million in Michigan Lottery

Saline's Brian Bauer won the $1 million Powerball Prize in the Dec. 10 drawing.

He matched five white balls playing 10-16-29-33-69 on a ticket he bought at MichiganLottery.com.

Bauer, 56, told Michigan Lottery Connect that he plans to share his winnings with family and friends.

Read more here: Washtenaw County Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize from the Michigan Lottery | Michigan Lottery Connect.

