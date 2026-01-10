BASKETBALL: Saline Uses 14-Point 3rd Quarter Run to Blow Past Dexter

In a crucial early-season matchup, the Hornets rode a 14-point third-quarter run to victory over Dexter, 56-39. Saline improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red. Dexter fell to 1-1 in the SEC Red and 3-5 overall.

Sophomore Halle Powell led the Hornets with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Junior Harper Backus scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Senior Keira Roehm scored 14 points and had four assists. Myla Talladay scored seven points and had five rebounds. Megan Sweet had three points, seven rebounds and three steals.

"This was an incredible team win. I loved our toughness and the way we just got after it on the glass. We did an excellent job defending their talented guards and handled their pressure very well. Today's game was a game that started to solidify our identity as a team," coach Leigh Ann Roehm.

It was a remarkable game for several reasons. For one, the Hornets haven't had a post-game celebration so animated in years. Dexter beat Saline twice during the regular season and eliminated the Hornets from the district tournament.

"This was big, because of that (the losses last year), and the rivalry, and Dexter is such a great team. They're well-coached and they work so hard. So to get a win like that definitely helps us find our identity and lets us know where we can go. But we haven't made it yet," said captain Keira Roehm. "We were ecstatic. We prepped so hard for this the last two days in practice. So to see us step up like that, we were overjoyed. We couldn't stop smiling."

The other aspect of this game that must be mentioned is the way Harper Backus and the Hornets turned the game on its ear in the third quarter.

Saline started the second half up 22-20. Myla Talladay scored to make it a four-point game. Dexter scored two.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2009791462880289155 -->

Then Harper Backus, who'd missed much of the first half with two fouls, took over. She made many of her baskets the same way against her former team. Take the pass, dribble, back up, spin and bank it in. Saline led 26-22.

Dexter's Kaitlyn Darby followed with a three. It was 26-25 Saline.

Backus scored again to make it 28-25. Darby hit another three to tie the game.

Backus kept dominating the paint.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2009792882513789284 -->

But Darby drained another three. Dexter led 31-30, the Dreadnaughts' first lead since early in the second quarter.

The Hornets came right down the floor, fed Backus again, and Saline led 32-31. That basket started a 14-point run. Backus had six of those points, along with the six points she'd scored earlier in the quarter. All the points came from inside the paint. She also won key rebounds under the hoop.

"The third quarter was Harper Backus's quarter. We did a great job feeding her the ball, executing plays and getting her looks," coach Roehm said. "They did single coverage for awhile. When you have single coverage for Harper, lots of good things are going to happen. She finishes at such a high rate. She took over the game. That was one of the most dominant quarters I've ever seen as a coach here, for sure."

Backus said she felt really good after the game, pushing the praise to the entire team.

"That's the toughest our team has played and that's been our goal this season, to be really tough on rebounds," Backus said.

Backus's execution, however, is no accident.

"I put a lot of work outside, whether it's with outside, whether that's in my barn or with trainer," Backus said. "I don't know. It's just like muscle memory at this point."

Talladay, Roehm and Powell (twice) also scored during the run.

Over Roehm's tenure, the Hornets have put together 14-point runs before, but it's hard to remember a run like that composed entire of two-point field goals.

Roehm had praise for other Hornets who played well.

"Halle Powell handled pressure well and knocked down free throws when they started fouling," Roehm said. "She was excellent defensively and did a great job keeping Dexter's leading scorer out of the paint."

Senior Keira Roehm kept the Hornets in the lead while Backus was in foul trouble and the Hornets hadn't yet found their game.

"Keira Roehm really lifted us in the first half and took over in the 2nd quarter to take the lead. She also passed the ball well and when Dexter put all their attention on Keira, her gravity helped get others open," Roehm said. "Her leadership was also crucial for our team."

With an opponent like Dexter, Roehm said her other seniors came to play.

"Megan Sweet and Ayla Stager looked like veteran leaders out there. They made so many winning plays. From Ayla locking down one of Dexter's leading scorers to Megan knocking down a huge three, you could just tell those seniors were playing with a little something extra," coach Roehm said. "I am so proud of them."

Saline visits Monroe (2-6) Tuesday and Bedford (3-3) Friday.

Interviews





More News from Saline