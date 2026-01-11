Saline Wrestles Strong at Warren Woods Tower JV Invitational

Saline's wrestling squad had a strong outing at the Warren Woods Towner JV Invitational on Saturday.

Brody Abello finished third at 157, going 4-1 on the day and winning his third-place match, 16-11.

Ryan Harmount, at 215, went 3-1 and defeated Jackson Geller in his third-place match.

Matthew Notebaert, 150, finished fifth. He went 5-0 and won his fifth-place match with a major decision.

Grady Walker, at 120, finished third, going 3-1, winning his third-place match with a pin.

At 144, Carson Wood went 3-1 and won both of his Championship Round matches. At 138, Jonah Hicks won three straight before falling in Championship Round 2. At 165, Masomn Rauscher went 1-2, winning one of his Championship ROunds. At 126, Dillon Olsen went 2-2 and won both of his Championship Rounds. August King, at 157, went 2-2 and won both Championship Rounds. At 150, Iatheyn Furlong went 2-3 and won one of his Championship Rounds. James Reeves won a Championship Round and went 2-3 at 285. He made it to the 7th place lost, where he lost, 2-1.

