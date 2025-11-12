Chamber Announces Plans for 50th Annual Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting, Santa's Mailbox and More

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its plans for a historic installment of one of the town's most festive days.

This year, the chamber presents the 50th Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting. The theme this year is “Saline – Home for the Holidays! A Golden Celebration of Past, Present, and Future." The theme honors the traditions that have brought joy to generations while looking ahead to a bright future, according to the chamber.

The

parade takes place at 6 p.m., Dec. 6. It caps a festive day in downtown

Saline that begins with Saline Main Street's Cocoa Craw from noon to 6

p.m. The Tree Lighting begins at 5 p.m. in front of Key Bank on the

northwest corner of the town's major intersection.

At 5:30 p.m., the Friends of Cross Country present the Merry Mile, a one-mile run and walk up Michigan Avenue.

Following the parade, visit Santa at the Clay and Code Shop at 106 W. Michigan Ave.

Cindy

and Wally MacNeil are the Grand Marshals for the parade. They are

celebrating 30 years as owners of Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack, the restaurant at the four corners. Their dedication to local events and organizations has made a lasting impact, according to the chamber.

The parade co-emcees are Lucy Ann Lance and Annherst Kreitz.

H&R Block of Saline is a presenting sponsor. DTE is a goal sponsor.

For this special anniversary of the parade, the chamber held a logo design contest at Saline High School. The first place winner was Cooper Bush. Marlowe Samp took second place.

The chamber formed a "Gold Ribbon Committee" to help promote the anniversary.

Students from Saline Area Schools and Washtenaw Christian Academy have been invited to participate in a Youth Art, Essay and Poetry Contest.

The winners of a Golden Ticket Candy Bar contest will receive a go

Once again, the chamber is holding its Holiday Parade raffle at Busch's Fresh Food Market. People can buy tickets for $5 or 5 for $20 at Busch's (3-7 p.m., weekdays), to win up to $1,000 in free groceries. Second prize is $500 in free groceries. Two third place winners will receive $250 in free groceries. Proceeds help pay for the event.

Santa’s Mailbox Returns!

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is once again teaming up with Santa and his elves to bring back the Santa Mailbox! Children are invited to drop off their letters to Santa in the special mailbox located downtown. The mailbox will be available from Nov. 14 through Dec. 15.

The chamber recognized the following sponsors:

H&R Block of Saline, DTE, SBK Orthodontics, ITC Holdings, KeyBank, Invenergy, Drinkmate, Related Digital, Toyota, Bank of Ann Arbor, Saline Chevrolet, THRIVE! Wellness, Liebherr, MMI, Thomson Reuters, Hungry Howies, Hampton Inn, La-Z-Boy Inc., Standard Printing, Reinhart Realtors, A & H Lawn Care, SAS, True Community Credit Union, Kelly Orthodontics, Al's Water Heater Sales & Service, Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline Briarwood Ford, Mannik & Smith Group, Washtenaw Glass Company, Hartman Insurance, BankSupplies, Anytime Fitness, PrimeOne, and Mancino's Pizza!

