Bring Donations to Walmart Dec. 13 for Michigan State Police Drive

From the Michigan State Police

The Michigan State Police (MSP) is once again clearing out patrol cars to make room for new toy and non-perishable food donations collected during its annual Stuff a Blue Goose holiday events.

The MSP Brighton Post is hosting a "Stuff a Blue Goose" event on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart in Saline.

Troopers will be on-site collecting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items to benefit the Salvation Army.

Our department is built on tradition, and the Stuff a Blue Goose donation drive is a favorite,” said. Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “With tremendous community support, we are able to help make a difference in the communities we serve. Our hope is the toys and food we collect make the holiday season a little brighter for everyone.”

The Stuff a Blue Goose events, which get their name from the nickname for the department’s patrol vehicle – the Blue Goose, got its start during the holiday season in 2009 when a trooper at the former White Pigeon Post learned there was a growing need in his community. Members at the post had purchased items for families in the past but expanded the effort that year to include three posts and encourage residents to Stuff a Blue Goose for Christmas. The community response provided enough donations to stuff 10 patrol cars.

Now in its 16th year, in 2025, there are more than 30 Stuff a Blue Goose events happening across the state. Items collected stay in the local area and are distributed to area charities who then then give them to families in need.

In 2024, thanks to the kindness of the people in our communities, troopers collected more than 12,000 toys, 4,000 lbs. of non-perishable food and $50,000 to support families in need.

