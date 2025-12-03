Saline Rec Center Families Enjoy PJs and Stories with Santa

Santa made his annual visit to the Saline Rec Center on Tuesday to share stories with children and their families. PJs and Stories with Santa has been a long standing tradition for the community, and children look forward to seeing Santa and showing him their Christmas wish list each year.

“The very first one we did was over twenty years ago at a soup shop in downtown Saline,” said Sunshine Lambert, parks and recreation director. “We’ve done different formats and different themes. I love the families. We just saw a whole family get their picture taken with Santa. I love how relaxed and comfortable everybody is. The children can visit Santa when they are ready to do so. Nothing is forced, and it’s all just relaxed and lovely.”

The program began with Jennifer Lupton from Saline District Library, who passed out bells to the children for a Jingle Bells sing along. She then read a Christmas story and heralded Santa’s arrival.

“I have been doing PJs with Santa for three years now, and each year is just so much fun, to see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” she said.

Families took turns making crafts and visiting with Santa. Isabella Routson, Charlotte Ledy and Marla Bast, members of Saline High School’s National Honor Society, were on hand to serve cookies and hot chocolate.

Stephanie Lorey and Jenny Ross, from National Heritage Academies, helped children at the craft table.

“We’re here representing the local Ypsilanti Charter Schools. We're a tuition free public school. We have six schools in the area, K through 8th grade. We’re here donating the cookies and providing a craft and a book for all the kids that are here tonight,” Lorey said.

Stephanie Ferguson, recreation manager, took photos of the children at their arrival, which were printed and used to create a commemorative holiday ornament.

“We’ve watched some of these kids grow up. They first came as babies and now we see them come back every year,” she said. “ Tonight, Hungry Howie’s Saline was one of our sponsors, and National Heritage Academies provided cookies and crafts. Saline High School National Honor Society students were doing the check in and serving hot chocolate and cookies.”

Santa Joe, the Merry Town Santa Claus, was the star of the show in his fur-trimmed evergreen suit, which prompted some children to ask the question.

Where’s his red suit?

“One little boy said ‘Santa, I like your red suit,” Santa Joe said.

“I always ask the children ‘Do you wear the same clothes every day? No? Neither do I! This is what I wear when I work in the workshop. I don’t want to get my red suit dirty!’”

“I wish everyone a very happy and blessed Christmas. I hope they get not only what they want and what they deserve, but most of all what they need in the year ahead. Keep this Christmas spirit alive every day. Merry Christmas to everyone!”

Santa will return on Thursday evening for two more sessions of PJs and Storytime. Families interested in attending should check the Saline Rec Center website for available spots.

