Muir, Coultas Make Bucknell University Dean's List
LEWISBURG, Pa - Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2025-26 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.
Making the list were:
- Reed Muir, 2028, Chemical Engineering
- Britta Coultas, 2029
