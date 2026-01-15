Muir, Coultas Make Bucknell University Dean's List

LEWISBURG, Pa - Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2025-26 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.

Making the list were:

Reed Muir, 2028, Chemical Engineering

Britta Coultas, 2029

