BASKETBALL: Saline Pulls Away in the 4th to Defeat Bedford

Saline defeated Bedford 56-42 in SEC Red action at Bedford Friday. Saline improved to 9-3 overall at 4-2 in the SEC Red.

Noah Kronberg led Saline in scoring with 14 points. He also had two rebounds and two steals. Gabe Iadiapaolo had a career-high 12 points to go withe 19 rebounds and three blocks.

More information will be posted Saturday.

