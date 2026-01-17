1-17-2026 2:17am
BASKETBALL: Saline Pulls Away in the 4th to Defeat Bedford
Saline defeated Bedford 56-42 in SEC Red action at Bedford Friday. Saline improved to 9-3 overall at 4-2 in the SEC Red.
Noah Kronberg led Saline in scoring with 14 points. He also had two rebounds and two steals. Gabe Iadiapaolo had a career-high 12 points to go withe 19 rebounds and three blocks.
