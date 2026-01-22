GIRLS BASKETBALL: Powell Sets Career Mark as Saline Wins Second Straight

Sophomore Halle Powell scored a career-high 26 points as Saline defeated Flat Rock, 56-31, to win its second straight game. Saline improved to 10-2 overall.

Flat Rock scored first and it was the Rams' only lead of the game. The Hornets led 6-4 and then scored the next 14 points.

"This was a great team win tonight. I thought our effort on the glass was exceptional. That extra effort truly inspired us and all of a sudden the lid came off the rim and we caught fire. If we continue to play with that energy and focus, great things are going to happen," Saline coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Powell scored 10 points in the first quarter with two layups and two triples enroute to her career-best 26 points. She also had three steals and two assists.

"Halle Powell had a career game, knocking down six 3s on her way to her career high. The big thing is that she played a true complete game. She did a great job guarding Flat Rock's leading scorer at the defensive end and scorched the nets on offense," coach Roehm said.

Senior Keira Roehm scored 19 points, hitting five threes, and she grabbed six rebounds and had five assists.

"Keira Roehm had her outside shot flowing tonight. She also played a great defensive game, grabbing rebounds out of her area and defending at an elite level. Her leadership continues to be a motivator of us, as well," coach Roehm said.

Those two scored 45 of Saline's 56 points, but Roehm also praised the play of sophomore Myla Talladay (five points and five rebounds) and senior Ayla Stager (two points and 12 rebounds).

"Myla Talladay and Ayla Stager truly changed the game with their effort on the glass and the way they went after 50/50 balls. They were truly inspirational in their effort. They got us extra possession after extra possession, which led to open shots. Every time they got another rebound, our bench went nuts, and it just fueled our focus," Roehm said.

Senior Megan Sweet also drew kudos from the coach.

"Megan Sweet continues to be an invaluable player for us. She makes every rotation and is a great communicator. She has really been a huge influence in her leadership and her IQ on the floor. Megan Sweet just makes winning plays. She is a difference maker for this team," coach Roehm said.

Harper Backus scored four points and had three rebounds.

