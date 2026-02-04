Welcome to Stully’s Community Education Basketball Recap

2025 Preseason Rankings

Jan. 31 Recap

Kline Fundamentals 59, Airball Alliance 35

The game started slowly, with Kline Fundamentals holding a modest 6-5 lead after five minutes. That margin grew to 14-5 — all 14 points scored by Nolan Klein — and reached 30-16 at halftime. Airball Alliance stayed in striking distance early but struggled offensively and never mounted a serious threat. Kline Fundamentals, despite some defensive breakdowns and occasional lack of sync, cruised to the victory. Klein finished with 36 points to outscore the entire Airball Alliance team. Colton Tousa added 10 for Kline Fundamentals. Bradley Sweetland led Airball Alliance with 13 points.

Only Buckets 83, Whitehouse Warriors 43

Only Buckets rolled to an easy win. Whitehouse Warriors started with four players before a fifth arrived. Only Buckets moved the ball well all game, piling up assists and points. They led 46-22 at halftime and continued their unselfish style in the second half. Seven players scored at least 8 points, and four reached double figures: Chris Ignacio (19), Anderson Ross (15), Carson Cherry (10) and Bryce Clark (10). For Whitehouse Warriors, Kaden Cahill scored a career-high 24 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Cam Schaible added 11.

Prada 5 44, Brick City Elite 38

For the second straight week, Prada 5 struggled in the first half on both ends. Offensively, they relied heavily on 3-pointers and missed most of them. Defensively, they appeared lost. Brick City Elite took advantage, hitting from beyond the arc to build a halftime lead. Evan Baldwin’s deep 3-pointer at the buzzer extended the advantage and gave Brick City Elite momentum. Prada 5 chipped away in the second half behind the tandem of Casen Merrilat and Julien Polidano. Brick City Elite cooled off offensively, and Prada 5 took its first lead with 5 minutes left, then held on for the victory. Merrilat scored 19 points and Polidano added 12 for Prada 5. Baldwin led Brick City Elite with 13 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Dark Side 52, Sigma Slammers 32

In a physical contest, fouls threatened to play a major role early as neither team backed down. Momentum swung back and forth until The Dark Side pulled away late. Westin Rogers carried Sigma Slammers with 23 of their 32 points in a frustrating loss. The Dark Side got balanced scoring from six players, led by Harper Hummel (15) and Brady Clark (14).

Raining Rejects 40, Sigma Slammers 33

Both teams have defied predictions this season with inconsistent results. Raining Rejects jumped out to a 12-5 lead before a 7-0 Sigma Slammers run tied it at 12. The game was knotted at 22-22 with 13 minutes left in the second half before Raining Rejects went on an 11-4 run to take control. Sigma Slammers appeared disorganized — possibly fatigued — in the second half. Raining Rejects played well down the stretch for their second straight victory. Talon Powell scored 12 and Brooks Walcott added 10 for the winners. Westin Rogers had 11 for Sigma Slammers.

Weekly Awards

Powerade “Play of the Day” #1

On a long half-court outlet pass, Mikey Muir tipped the ball perfectly to Samir Sankaran for an easy layup during their rout of Whitehouse Warriors. Congrats to Mikey and Samir!

Cheez-It “Team of the Week” #1

The Dark Side delivered a dominant performance with a 20-point win, earning Cheez-It Team of the Week honors. Congrats, DS!

Cheez-It “Team of the Week” #2

Prada 5 overcame another slow start to secure a victory and stay in contention for a high tournament seed, earning Cheez-It Team of the Week honors. Congrats, P5!

Slim Jim “Slam Jam”

Only Buckets’ Brady Whitford had three dunk attempts. The first two missed, but the third went down and through the net, earning the Slim Jim Slam Jam of the day. Congrats, Brady!

Standings

Team Record Pt. Differential Kline Fundamentals 4-0 +128 Only Buckets 4-1 +156 Prada 5 4-1 +41 The Dark Side 3-1 +48 Raining Rejects 2-2 -34 Whitehouse Warriors 2-2 -35 Sigma Slammers 1-4 +2 Airball Alliance 0-4 -113 Brick City Elite 0-5 -193

Top Scorers

Nolan Klein, 36

Kaden Cahill, 24

Westin Rogers, 23

Christopher Ignacio, 19

Casen Merrilat, 19

Anderson Ross, 15

Harper Hummel, 15

Brady Clark, 14

Bradley Sweetland, 13

Evan Baldwin, 13

Julien Polidano, 12

Talon Powell, 12

Cam Schaible, 11

Westin Rogers, 11

Colton Tousa, 10

Carson Cherry, 10

Bryce Clark, 10

Brooks Walcott, 10

Feb. 7 Predictions

8 a.m. — Prada 5 vs. The Dark Side

An intriguing matchup. The Dark Side played well last week, while Prada 5 has started slowly in its last two games but still found ways to win. Both teams have ball handlers, rim finishers, outside shooting and some post play. Both have struggled with cold offense and inconsistent defense at times. Defending primary scorers will be critical. Prada 5 must start stronger than in recent weeks. The Dark Side needs to focus on limiting Merrilat’s touches and scoring. Expect a close game — possibly overtime. Prediction: Prada 5 by 2 or fewer.

9 a.m. — Sigma Slammers vs. Only Buckets

Only Buckets are rolling while Sigma Slammers remain inconsistent. Only Buckets are clicking on both ends when healthy and look to reclaim a top seed. Sigma Slammers need hot outside shooting and strong defense for any chance at an upset. Only Buckets should keep sharing the ball and ramp up defensive pressure. Prediction: Only Buckets by 15+.

10 a.m. — Kline Fundamentals vs. Whitehouse Warriors

Kline Fundamentals continues to play tough. Can Nolan Klein sustain his scoring pace? He likely can, but Kline Fundamentals needs more offensive contributors heading into the tournament. Whitehouse Warriors started strong but have dropped off recently. They need to contain Klein, play strong help defense and hit 3s to have a shot. Prediction: Kline Fundamentals by 20+.

11 a.m. — Brick City Elite vs. Airball Alliance

Both teams seek their first win. Brick City Elite should push transition points off turnovers and fast breaks, move the ball side to side, attack gaps and avoid settling for 3s. They also need strong, varied defense. Airball Alliance must improve defensively and attack the rim rather than settling for jumpers. Brick City Elite has better depth and ball-handling. Prediction: Brick City Elite by 3 or fewer.

12 p.m. — Raining Rejects vs. Airball Alliance

Raining Rejects are rolling but still have areas to clean up. Airball Alliance plays a doubleheader and may face depth/fatigue issues. Raining Rejects should stay solid defensively and get balanced scoring. Airball Alliance must play strong defense and keep the score in the 30s. Prediction: Raining Rejects by 1-3.

Predictions assume full squads. Injuries and no-shows can change outcomes.

Stully’s Prediction Percentage (SPP)

Last week: 4-1 (.800)

Overall: 16-4 (.800)

Power Rankings

Kline Fundamentals Only Buckets Prada 5 The Dark Side Raining Rejects Whitehouse Warriors Sigma Slammers Airball Alliance Brick City Elite

