GIRLS BASKETBALL: Powell's 'Monster Game,' Klutch Keira Lead Saline Comeback at Dexter

DEXTER - Sophomore Halle Powell scored a career-high 27 points and 'Klutch Keira" Roehm's big basket led Saline past Dexter, 53-31, to keep the Hornets atop the SEC Red.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TranLongmoore/status/2020033471326961789 -->

Saline is 14-2 overall and 8-1 in the SEC Red. Dexter fell to 6-2 in the SEC Red and 8-6 overall.

Saline's win sets up a Feb. 13 showdown at Saline with Bedford (9-4 and 7-1 in the SEC Red) for the conference championship.

Saline was down by 17 points at halftime at Dexter Friday.

"This was a game that was a tale of two halves. Dexter came out on fire, we came out cold and gave up some transition and effort plays. But I was so proud of how we responded after being down at halftime. Our girls never hung their heads and stayed locked in with me at halftime," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Coach Roehm challenged the team.

"We knew we just needed to stay true to who we were and play Saline basketball one possession at a time. To end half time, I said, 'Now let's go out and play the best half of our lives!' And boy, they sure did," Roehm said. "Our effort defensively was incredible, holding them to only 14 second-half points."

The Hornets were down 48-46 with about 50 seconds to play when Powell drove through the paint, taking a couple of Dreadnaughts with her, and kicked it back to senior captain Keira Roehm, four feet beyond the arc. Roehm, who swished it through the basket. Saline had its first lead of the game, 49-48.

"That three ended up being the go-ahead winner. Keira is just so poised with the game on the line," coach Roehm said. "She has earned the name 'Klutch Keira' for a reason. The bigger the moment, the better she shoots."

Coach Roehm said her players made big plays leading up to Roehm's three-pointer.

"So many people made big plays in the 4th quarter. Keira started us out with an and-one pull-up jumper. Then, Harper Backus makes back-to-back buckets in the paint. Then, Keira drove middle and threw a sweet no-look pass to Halle Powell in the corner for a 3," Roehm said.

Powell's career-high 27 points came with seven rebounds.

"Halle Powell was an absolute monster tonight. She made big shot after big shot and sure didn't look like a sophomore out there," coach Roehm said. "For her to come in and put up her career high in a game of that significance was amazing to watch."

Harper Backus had yet another big game against her former teammates in Dexter.

"Harper Backus had a big second half. She crashed the glass at both ends of the floor and finished so well through contact. I also thought her second-half intensity at the defensive end really made a big impact in our second-half run," Roehm said.

Keira Roehm finished with seven points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Ayla Stager scored two points and grabbed seven rebounds. Myla Talladay scored two points and had six rebounds.

More News from Saline