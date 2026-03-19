Daniel Hoeft, Devoted Father, Loved Farming, Working in the Fields and Woodworking

Daniel G. Hoeft, age 91, of Saline, Michigan and Gate City, Virginia, went to rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 14th, 2026. He was born on December 25th, 1934, in Belleville, Michigan, the son of William and Bertha (Kromrei) Hoeft. Dan was a devoted father to Barbara Peacock, William Hoeft (Deanne), James Hoeft (Kimberly) and their mother Francis Liabenow (Kenneth). He was a loving Papa to 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving brother James Hoeft (Cheryl) and his sister-in-law Joyce Hoeft as well as many truly devoted and loving nieces and nephews who surrounded him with love in his final days. While his family was his greatest joy, his life was full of many dear friends and extended family members who will miss him dearly.

Six brothers and five sisters-in-law preceded him in death; Robert “Bud” (Odele) Hoeft, Richard “Dick” (Rae) Hoeft, Leslie (Marge) Hoeft, Douglas (Jackie) Hoeft, Louis (Audrey) Hoeft and David Hoeft.

Dan was hard-working, faith-filled and dedicated to service. His entire life was devoted to serving both his family and his farms. He had a home and farm in Gate City, Virginia, that was his dream of retirement, but he never stopped working long enough to settle down. He would frequently load up his car and slip away for an early spring in Scott County where he has many dear friends and a wonderful church family. He loved farming, working in the fields and woodworking. Dan loved his family home and was still working on the front porch right up until his illness put him in the hospital. Dan's hobbies and interests helped define who he was. He frequently combined his passion for woodworking with family. He enjoyed making toy barns, toy cabinets and anything he could give to kids. Pallet wood was his medium of choice for making beautiful heirloom toys and furniture. His love for giving was something he shared with his children, leaving a mark on us that will never fade.

Though Dan may not have liked being the center of attention. He deserves to be honored for his long years of faithful, fatherly and brotherly love. He was a man of faith, generosity and integrity. He left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

We find comfort in knowing that Dad's legacy lives on through the lessons he taught us, the love he shared, and the memories we will cherish forever.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may join the family for a time of gathering on Friday, March 20th, 2026 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Burial will be held privately in the future in Oakwood Cemetery in Saline.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Saline Area Schools Historic Preservation Foundation to be used toward the Weber-Blaess One-Room Schoolhouse. Please make checks out to: SASHPF. Checks may be mailed to 322 North Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI 48176.

Donations may also be made to Saline Area Schools chapter of the Future Farmers of America. Please make checks out to Saline Area Schools. Memo line: “FFA-Daniel Hoeft”. Checks may be mailed to 7265 North Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI 48176 or online at https://saline.revtrak.net/-web-store-home/SWWC-7/swwc-ffa/ffa-donations

Donations may also be made to Angela Hospice who cared for him after his illness, 14100 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, MI 48154, or online at https://angelahospice.org/donate/

To leave a memory you have of Daniel, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

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