BASKETBALL: Kronberg Pours in 31, Defense Shines in Saline's Win Over Monroe

The Saline Hornets boys' varsity basketball team turned in a dominant performance on February 11, 2026, defeating the Monroe Trojans 59-43 in a matchup that started competitively but quickly became a showcase of defensive intensity and timely scoring.

Saline jumped out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter, but Monroe battled back in the second, outscoring the Hornets 14-7 to make it a one-point game at halftime (21-20 Saline). The third quarter proved decisive, as the Hornets clamped down defensively—holding Monroe to just 4 points—while sophomore standout Noah Kronberg and freshman Tristin Moore ignited the offense with sharp shooting and aggressive play. Saline pulled away with a 17-4 burst to take firm control heading into the fourth.

Kronberg was unstoppable, pouring in a game-high 31 points to lead all scorers and carry the Hornets' attack. Moore added 8 points, along with 2 assists and 2 steals, providing a spark in that pivotal third period. Sophomore Becker Samaha chipped in 10 points and 4 rebounds, while the supporting cast delivered in key areas.

Senior Chris Cotuna anchored the interior with a monster defensive effort: 7 blocks to go with 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. His rim protection frustrated Monroe's drives all night, particularly in the second half. Junior Leo Sotiropoulos dished out 4 assists and added 2 steals and 2 points, while junior Grant Stripp provided a huge lift off the bench in the second half with 2 points and 2 assists.

Saline head coach Jason Pickett praised the team's readiness and depth after the win.

"I thought Grant Stripp came in and gave us a huge lift in the 2nd half and we seemed to ignite from there," Pickett said. "We talk a lot about staying ready and Grant personified that tonight."

Other contributors included senior Logan Wiencek (3 points, 1 assist, 1 block), sophomore Brady Baldwin (1 point), and senior Chris Cotuna's block party, helping seal the deal.

For Monroe, sophomore Chris Perry led the way with 18 points, but the Trojans struggled to find consistent offense after halftime.

