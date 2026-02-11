BASKETBALL: Roehm Reaches Assist Milestone, Scores 26 Points as Saline Routs Monroe

Saline’s girls basketball team routed Monroe 60-15 on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference Red action.

The Hornets improved to 15-2 overall and 9-1 in the SEC Red, while Monroe fell to 4-14 overall and 2-7 in the league.

Senior Keira Roehm starred for the Hornets, scoring 26 points on 8-for-10 shooting from 3-point range to go with 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. Roehm recorded her 300th career assist during the game, becoming just the third player in Saline history to reach that milestone. She also tied the school record for 3-pointers in a single game with eight.

Halle Powell added 17 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. Harper Backus contributed 10 points and 5 rebounds, Myla Talladay scored 4 points, Ava Nowatzke had 3 points, Ayla Stager dished out 4 assists and Megan Sweet grabbed 4 rebounds.

Saline Coach Leigh Ann Roehm praised her team's performance on both ends.

"We came out firing on all cylinders tonight at both ends of the court," she said. "Defensively, we were stellar, and we made every shot tough for them. And then offensively, we got it going from every area. We started out with Harper dominating the paint in the first quarter, then Keira and Halle caught fire from 3, and then Halle and Myla got downhill off the bounce and in transition."

The coach highlighted Keira Roehm's milestone achievement.

"What a special night for Keira Roehm," Leigh Ann Roehm said. "Hitting 300 career assists is such an impressive milestone. Only 2 other players in Saline history have been able to hit that mark."

"And, for her to do it from the wing spot is super impressive," the coach continued. "In a milestone that is almost solely reserved for point guards, for a wing to accomplish this feat is something that very few ever do. It really speaks to the fact that she is a multifaceted player. She is way more than a 3-point shooter, she is one of the best passers in Saline history."

"She is not only unselfish, but her passes lead to shots," Roehm added. "She just doesn't pass the ball, she creates shots for others. She zips the ball to 3-point shooters and is the best post feeder I have ever coached."

Roehm shot 8 for 10 from beyond the arc.

"What a night!" coach Roehm said.

Saline hosts Bedford (7-2 in the SEC Red) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Saline High School.

