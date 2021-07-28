SALINE VOLUNTEERS @ WORK: Catherine Brennan

On any given day, there are hundreds of local volunteers working around Saline to make us the community we are.

Catherine Brennan is a member of the Saline Stone and Thistle Garden Club. The 48-member strong club meets once a month, September through May. But throughout the year, you'll see them out and about in the community, maintaining the club's beautiful gardens at the Saline District Library and along the Depot Trail following the railroad tracks between Ann Arbor and Harris streets.

Brennan and club volunteers are back in the gardens again as the vaccines have curbed the risks associated with SARS-CoV-2. On Monday, in the blazing heat, Brennan was hard at work in the Depot Trail.

For more information on the Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club, email stoneandthistlegardenclub@gmail.com.