What to do this Weekend: Euchre, Mardis Gras, Sea Glass Art, Train Show, Farmers Market, Valentine's Video Games and More

What are your plans for Valentine's Day? Still looking? Here are some ideas for Saturday and the rest of the weekend.

8 things to do this weekend: Friday, Feb 13 - Sunday, Feb 15

FEATURED EVENTS

WACA Euchre Tournament Fundraiser - Sun Feb 15 1:00 pm

Sal Gaz Grotto

$20 per person to play, snacks provided, cash bar. Please RSVP by February 8. All proceeds go to support the Washtenaw Association to Community Advocacy, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The WACA's mission is to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families to fully participate in community life. This means we work to ensure that people with disabilities and their families have choices, opportunities, and the supports they need to be fully… [more details]

Other Events

"Sea Glass" Artwork Love is in the Air - Fri Feb 13 6:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

It's February and love is in the air! 💕 Spend a creative evening together with someone special — your partner, a friend, your mom, your daughter — anyone you share a meaningful connection with or come alone and make a new friend! In this workshop, you’ll design a beautiful 9x9 "sea-glass" inspired composition that captures the spirit of togetherness.

You’ll create your artwork from a large selection of tumbled glass with a beautiful soft matte finish in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Feb 14 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Yes, they want beautiful jewelry, framed art, and probably a nice steak. We got you covered, plus acoustic love songs from Ed Young from 10am-noon. Stop by the info area for a kiddo beaded bracelet craft! The treasure hunt animal will be the rainbow worm!

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to… [more details]

Ann Arbor Railroad Club's 56th Annual Train Show and Sale - Sat Feb 14 10:00 am

Saline Middle School

Saturday and Sunday at Saline Middle School.February 14-15, 2026/ 10am-4pm SAT., 10am-3pm SUN.$7 Cash Admittance [more details]

Valentine's Day at Otto's Arcade and Club - Sat Feb 14 11:00 am

Otto's Arcade and Club

Level Up Your Valentine's Day at Otto’s!Looking for a unique way to celebrate this year? Join us at Otto's Arcade and Club this Saturday, Feb 14th, for a special day of retro gaming fun! whether you're looking for family activity or a nostalgic date night, we've got you covered with two special sessions:

Family Session (11 AM - 4 PM) Bring the kids and show them how it’s done on the classics!

Adults: $20 - Kids (12 & under): $10

Adults-Only Session (7 PM - 11 PM) Hit some grub then come on over… [more details]

Mardi Gras on Main - Sun Feb 15 6:00 pm

Conor O'Neill's

Get ready for a night of sizzling New Orleans vibes right on Main Street!

Enjoy dancing to lively jazz by The Alex Belhaj Crescent City Quartet, delicious food, and festive Mardi Gras cocktails and mocktails. Don’t miss our Second Line parade, where everyone can join in the fun!

Come celebrate in your Mardi Gras finest as we dance through the night!

Tickets can be purchased here.Proceeds from this event support the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

[more details]

