Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview





VIRGINIE ROLLAND Jewelry

Rochester Hills, MI Booth 63

Returning on March 7 to the Saline Spring Craft Show is VIRGINIE ROLLAND who founded Earth Jewelry in 2005 to blend her passion for nature with her creativity. Arriving in Booth 73, Virginie designs wire-wrapped pieces, including tree-of-life pendants, Michigan-shaped jewelry, and beaded accessories, featuring semi-precious gemstones or other organic materials. GPS 7265 N. Ann Arbor Rd (Liberty School) to catch the free shuttle bus to the front door or park at 520 Woodland Dr E for free parking. Her bestsellers are mother rings personalized during the show, earrings with Swarovski or crystal beads, and new designs of earrings or wire-wrapped pendants in silver or copper. Meeting returning customers is always the highlight of the day as Virginie sells her work from 8 am-3:30 pm at Saline Middle School.

