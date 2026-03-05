Forestry Work to Cause Intermittent Lane Restriction on State Road

On Monday, March 9, 2026, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will be performing forestry work on State Rd between Michigan Ave and Old State Rd in Pittsfield Township.

The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to intermittent lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.

The forestry work is expected to take approximately two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

