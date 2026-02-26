What to do in Saline this weekend: Theater, Parrish Mission, Lenten Fish Fry, Breakfast Club and More

Here's what's on the community calendar this weekend!

...

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Feb 27 - Sunday, Mar 1

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Area Players presents 12 Angry Jurors - Fri Feb 27 7:00 pm

The Well Church

12 Angry Jurors, directed by Veronica Long, runs thru March 1st. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 students/seniors. SalineAreaPlayers.org

◈ SYNOPSIS ◈ Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the twelve members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen. As the dozen jurors try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the… [more details]

Saline Area Players presents 12 Angry Jurors - Sat Feb 28 7:00 pm

The Well Church

12 Angry Jurors, directed by Veronica Long, runs thru March 1st. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 students/seniors. SalineAreaPlayers.org

◈ SYNOPSIS ◈ Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the twelve members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen. As the dozen jurors try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the… [more details]

Parish Mission - Sun Mar 1 7:00 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

The Cry of Jesus' Heart: Let Me Love You. Parish Mission, 7:00-9:00 pm, Sunday, March 1.Who God Is. Who We Are. God's Desire for Us.Mission talk by Fr. Josh. Eucharistic Adoration with worship music and prayer teams. A light reception and time for fellowship following the mission.Free. All are welcome. Come as you are. Bring your friends and neighbors. [more details]

Other Events

Dollars & Sense: Financial Workshop - Fri Feb 27 6:30 am

109 Cultural Exchange

More Money, Less Problems. How Practical Financial Moves Can Empower Your Future.

Dollars and Sense is a practical, judgment-free night designed to help you understand your finances, build a realistic budget, and create a clear path out of debt. Just real talk about where money goes, why it's so easy to feel stuck, and how small shifts can create real momentum. This is about moving from reaction to intention so you can stop feeling behind and start moving forward with confidence and purpose… [more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Feb 27 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. Adults $18, Senior $16, kids (6-12) $7, Children under 6 free or Family (2 Adults and any number of children) $50. [more details]

Nerf War - Fri Feb 27 5:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Grab your Nerf blaster and gear up for the ultimate showdown at our award winning Nerf Wars event! Join us for several evenings filled with fun, friendly competition and adrenaline pumping action! Whether you're a seasoned Nerf warrior or a first time participant, you'll have a great time! Don't bring any Nerf darts, we have plenty!

We are offering three evenings of Nerf Wars events, register for one, two or all three evenings!

Register for Nerf Wars by calling the Rec Center at (734) 429… [more details]

Breakfast Club - Fri Feb 27 9:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Friday morning social hour is back in a new format. Come for a breakfast treat (provided by Busch's), coffee, mingle with your old friends, and meet new people. Donations of coffee bar items are always welcome. Start your weekend on a high note! Be sure to register/rsvp at the front desk so we have enough for everyone.

[more details]

Saline Farmers Market - Sat Feb 28 9:00 am

Liberty School

Since 2017, the Saline Indoor Winter Farmers Market has been supplying the area with fresh produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, baked goods, holiday gifts and high-quality crafts every week through the winter! Gather everything you need for feasts, holidays, New Year's eating resolutions - all local! Our space at the Liberty School is warm and dry, with great parking, and you can be proud that your dollars went to the grower or creator of your purchase! We are open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p… [more details]

WCPF Annual Fundraising Banquet - Sat Feb 28 5:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

This is the annual Washtenaw County Pheasants Forever Chapter 151 fundraiser/There are many ways to get involved, from becoming a sponsor to helping spread the word. If you would like to contribute to the success of this special evening, TAG someone you think would enjoy our banquet, SHARE this post or DROP us a Message.

Don't miss out on what promises to be a wonderful celebration. You can order your tickets today to secure your spot at the event!Get your tickets. [more details]

