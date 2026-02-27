GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saline Ends Regular Season with a win on Seniors Night

Saline defeated Brighton 52-31 to end the regular season with a 19-3 record. The Hornets tied a Saline record with 19 wins (The 22-23 team also had a 19-3 record). The Hornets won the SEC red with an 11-1 record.

Saline Girls Basketball vs Brighton 2/26/26 - thesalinepost

The Hornets also paid tribute to their three seniors - all captains - Keira Roehm, Ayla Stager and Megan Sweet.

Coach Leigh Ann Roehm talked about the contributions of her senior class.

Keira Roehm makes the first of her five threes.

All three seniors made a three-point basket.

Keira Roehm made five threes for 15 points to go along with her five rebounds and five assists.

Megan Sweet makes her three-pointer.

Megan Sweet hit a three-pointer among her five points and had five rebounds and two blocks.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/reel/4360661990870283 -->

Ayla Stager also hit a three-pointer and grabbed six rebounds.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/reel/909702114985804 -->

Harper Backus led Saline with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1527947672020488 -->

Halley Powell scored 13 points and had four rebounds and five assists.

The Hornets buzzed to an 8-0 lead after threes by Roehm and Powell and a layup by Backus. The Bulldogs bit back and tied the score at 10 by the end of the first quarter.

Saline took over in the second quarter. It began with a three from Roehm. Brighton tied it with a three.

Backus scored for the Hornets, but Brighton responded and it was 15-15. Again Backus scored and again Brighton tied it. Backes scored again, and this time, the Hornets held the lead. Saline led 27-17 at halftime.

Saline next plays at 5:30 Wednesday against the winner of the Huron-Pioneer game in the district semifinal at Saline. Dexter and Skyline play on the other side of the bracket.

