Seniors Lead the Way as Saline 3rd at Regional, Qualifying for State Tournament

Saline seniors Harper Hummel and Haidren Stewart led the way as the varsity boys golf team placed third at the MHSAA Regional to qualify for the state finals tournament.

Saline shot 306, behind Brighton, 296, and South Lyon, 301, to place third in the 19-team tournament at Polo Fields Golf and Country Club in Ann Arbor. The top three teams qualify for the D1 finals tournament June 5-6 at Ferris State University.

Hummel shot a season-best 72 to lead Saline and earn All-Region honors. Stewart shot 74 to take seventh. Freshman Graham Bogdasarian shot a 76 to take 11th. Eddie Robbins shot 84 and Jack McFarlane shot 85.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said the Hornets endured a difficult start.

"This was quite a rollercoaster ride. We were in ninth place at one point. But none of the guys panicked and knew they could come back, and they did," she said. "I am so proud of them. We work so hard on the mental side of the game and understanding how to react to situations like this because they are going to happen in the game of golf."

In particular, Williams-Hoak was impressed by the two seniors and the freshman.

"I am also so happy for Harper. He has been struggling lately and really worked hard over the last 4-5 days, and played outstanding today. Haidren also played awesome and hit some tremendous shots today, and had an eagle putt lip out," Williams-Hoak said. "Graham also came through with a good score while overcoming a few tough holes."

The Hornets now turn their focus to next week's tournament.

"We have an opportunity to go to the State Finals and compete. We are not just satisfied with going, we want to be right there on the back nine of day two," Williams-Hoak said.

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