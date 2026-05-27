Gloria Near, Ford Retiree, Loved Being with Friends, Volunteer for the Saline American Legion

Gloria Marie Near, age 78, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2026. She was born on June 9, 1947, in Jackson, Michigan, to the late William J. Hafner and Mary B. (Honeck) Crockett.

Gloria retired from Ford Motor Company after many years of dedicated work. Outside of work, she loved being around the people she cared about most. She enjoyed sitting on the patio with a glass of wine in the sunshine, tending to her garden, and working on word search puzzles. She adored cats and animals and almost always had a beloved pet of her own...or more! She treasured lunches filled with laughter, loved going to the fair, dinners and social evenings at the Legion, and any opportunity to be surrounded by family and friends. Gloria was also a devoted Michigan Wolverines football fan...always proudly cheering, “Go Blue!”

She was deeply involved with the Saline American Legion, where she loved volunteering, organizing events, socializing, and participating in annual poppy sales in honor of Memorial Day. Gloria co-founded the New Horizons 4-H Club in Brooklyn, Michigan, a group that remains active today and continues to impact young people in the community. She also enjoyed attending performances at the Croswell Opera House. Having a show on the calendar was always something to look forward to, especially when it meant sharing the experience with others. She found joy not only in the music and storytelling on stage, but in the conversations and memories that followed...often ending the evening over liver and onions at Danley’s Country House.

More than anything, Gloria loved making people feel welcome. She had a gift for bringing others together, reaching out, and helping people feel included. The connections she built and the memories she shared with so many will remain one of her greatest gifts.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Donna (Bristle) Faust; grandchildren Meredith Ann Kubany, Joseph Robert Faust, Santana Lynne Reynolds, and Jarrett Christopher Reynolds; and great-grandchildren Caden, Vincent, Cassie, Samantha, Wyatt, and Cameron. She is also survived by Donald’s daughter, Kyrie (Bristle) Crist and her husband Peter, along with their daughter, Ellis; as well as Kyrie’s sisters, Cammie Willett and her partner Chris, and Casey Meszaros and her husband Patrick, along with their children, Levi and Reese, all of whom lovingly knew her as Grandma Gloria. Gloria is also survived by her brother Dennis Hafner and his wife Stephanie, along with many beloved nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and often called just to talk, laugh, or seek her support.

Along with her husband Donald Near, her son Donald Bristle, and her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her sisters Norma Frances Hards, Clara “Jenny” Brown, Josephine Hafner, Mary Ann Hafner, and Barbara Lou Anderson; and her brothers Conrad “Bud” Hafner, Lavern Hafner, Leonard W. Hafner, and Leo A. Hafner.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, June 9th from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. A Memorial Service will take place at 4:00 P.M. Immediately following the service, a celebration will take place at the Saline American Legion Post #322.

Donations in her name may be made to the Saline American Legion Auxiliary. In the memo line write "Poppy Fund." Donations may be mailed to: Saline American Legion Auxiliary, ATTN: Poppy Fund, 320 West Michigan Ave Saline, MI 48176. Donations may also be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 or by visiting https://www.hshv.org/?form=donate

Arrangements are entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, Michigan. To leave a memory you have of Gloria, to sign her guestbook, or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

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