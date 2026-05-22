SOFTBALL: Saline Wins Fourth Straight SEC Red

The Saline varsity softball team won the SEC Red Thursday at Bedford High School. It's the fourth year in a row Saline softball has won the division.

Saline entered the doubleheader, orginally scheduled for Monday but delayed due to a storm, with a 10-0 record. Bedford was 9-1.

Saline won the opener, 7-0, to clinch the division, and then won the nightcap, 6-2, to finish undefeated.

"It feels great. I am so proud of the girls. Winning the league is hard to do. It showcases your full season. It's the fourth year in a row Saline has won the SEC Red, so it's a big deal for our program and our community," coach Rebecca Suiter said.

Last season's team won the MHSAA Division 1 championship, so the Hornets know a little bit about accolades. Still, this mattered.

"They worked hard for this. I'm just so happy for them," Suiter said.

Reese Rupert has been on the varsity team since her sophomore year and has won three straight SEC titles.

"It feels amazing," Rupert said. "It's kind of like an uplift in our season and it's the first of many victories."

Abigail Curtis was the starter and winner of the clinching game.

"It means a lot. We set this goal at the start of the season so it's really cool to come out and accomplish that goal," Curtis said. "We all worked hard to get here and we're excited to move forward."

Curtis pitched five innings, giving up just one hit and walking two while striking out 11. Zosia Mazur allowed one hit, walked none and struck out four in two innings of shutout relief.

On a day with the wind blowing in, it took a few innings for the bats to come alive, so that shutout pitching was extra beneficial. Saline scored one in the third and then broke loose with four in the fourth. Makayla Shelton went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI. Lucy Winters also went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Elizabeth Onyskin went 1-for-3 with two RBI and Grace Waldrop went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Rupert went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI.

Mazur started game two for Saline. She pitched five innings, allowing four hits and just one walk against 10 strikeouts. Harper Grambau allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and a walk in relief, striking out one.

Waldrop went 3-for-4, scoring three runs for Saline. Mazur went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Grambua was 1-for-1 with a double and one RBI. Gabriella Deveau drove in a run with a sac fly. Emily Sontag doubled and went 1-for-3. Madelyn Foster went 1-for-2. Onyskin went 1-for-3 and scored twice. Jessie Phelps also scored a run.

Saline hosts Brooklyn Columbia Central Tuesday.

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