Saline Girls LAX Advances in Regional With 16-6 Defeat of Bedford
Ayla Stager, MaryKate Murphy and Molly Nachtreib each scored three goals as Saline defeated Bedford to advance the the Division 2 Regional tournament at Hornet Stadium.
Saline Girls LAX vs Bedford Regional Gallery 5/21/26 - thesalinepost
Saline will play Dexter in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 27. Skyline will play Father Gabriel Richard at 5 p.m. The regional final will be played at 6 p.m., Friday, May 29.
Saline has defeated Dexter, 6-3, on April 24. Saline bested Skyline, 9-3, on April 20.
Gabriel Richard defeated Saline, 8-7, on April 14.
Saline Girls LAX vs Bedford Regional Gallery 5/21/26 - thesalinepost
Here is the scoring from Thursday's game.
Scoring
First Quarter
Saline, 1-0, Ayla Stager 8:42
Saline, 2-0, MaryKate Murphy 7:25
Saline, 3-0, Ayla Stager 6:29
Saline, 4-0, MaryKate Murphy 5:43
Bedford, 4-1, #32 3:51
Bedford, 4-2, #5 2:29
Saline, 5-2, Sofia Buday 0:45
Second Quarter
Saline, 6-2, Amelia Meinke 11:44
Saline, 7-2, Sofia Buday 7:24
Saline, 8-2, MaryKate Murphy 4:45
Saline, 9-2, Molly Nachtreib 2:55
Saline, 10-2, Natalia Herrera 2:35
Saline 11-2, Molly Nachtreib 0:49
Third Quarter
Saline, 12-2, Molly Nachtreib 11:48
Saline, 13-2, Amelia Meinke 10:48
Saline, 14-2, Ayla Stager 8:14
Bedford, 14-3, #5 1:37
Fourth Quarter
Bedford, 14-4, #5 9:17
Saline, 15-4, Natalia Herrera 7:55
Bedford, 15-5, #32 5:59
Saline, 16-5, Chloe Delaney 3:12
Bedford, 16-6, #5 1:16
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