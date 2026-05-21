Saline Girls LAX Advances in Regional With 16-6 Defeat of Bedford

Ayla Stager, MaryKate Murphy and Molly Nachtreib each scored three goals as Saline defeated Bedford to advance the the Division 2 Regional tournament at Hornet Stadium.

Saline Girls LAX vs Bedford Regional Gallery 5/21/26 - thesalinepost

Saline will play Dexter in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 27. Skyline will play Father Gabriel Richard at 5 p.m. The regional final will be played at 6 p.m., Friday, May 29.

Saline has defeated Dexter, 6-3, on April 24. Saline bested Skyline, 9-3, on April 20.

Gabriel Richard defeated Saline, 8-7, on April 14.

Saline Girls LAX vs Bedford Regional Gallery 5/21/26 - thesalinepost

Here is the scoring from Thursday's game.





Scoring

First Quarter

Saline, 1-0, Ayla Stager 8:42

Saline, 2-0, MaryKate Murphy 7:25

Saline, 3-0, Ayla Stager 6:29

Saline, 4-0, MaryKate Murphy 5:43

Bedford, 4-1, #32 3:51

Bedford, 4-2, #5 2:29

Saline, 5-2, Sofia Buday 0:45

Second Quarter

Saline, 6-2, Amelia Meinke 11:44

Saline, 7-2, Sofia Buday 7:24

Saline, 8-2, MaryKate Murphy 4:45

Saline, 9-2, Molly Nachtreib 2:55

Saline, 10-2, Natalia Herrera 2:35

Saline 11-2, Molly Nachtreib 0:49

Third Quarter

Saline, 12-2, Molly Nachtreib 11:48

Saline, 13-2, Amelia Meinke 10:48

Saline, 14-2, Ayla Stager 8:14

Bedford, 14-3, #5 1:37

Fourth Quarter

Bedford, 14-4, #5 9:17

Saline, 15-4, Natalia Herrera 7:55

Bedford, 15-5, #32 5:59

Saline, 16-5, Chloe Delaney 3:12

Bedford, 16-6, #5 1:16

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