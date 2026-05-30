Jones Makes Final Four at MHSAA Division 1 Finals Tournament

Saline's singles 1 star Emerson Jones had a great first day on the MHSAA Division 1 tournament Friday at the Midland Tennis Center.

Jones got a bye in the first round and then won in rounds 2 and 3 to advance to the semifinals, which will take place Saturday. With a win, Jones would qualify for the championship round.

She began the day as the top seed at 18-0 in her senior year and first year of high school tennis. Jones was one of several Hornets to advance beyond the first round.

After her first round bye, Jones defeated Rochester's Rachel Cook, 6-0 and 6-0. In the next round, she defeated Bloomfield Hills player Jordyn Tomina, 6-0 and 6-0.

Tomorrow, she'll face Isabella Portnoy of Okemos.

In the Singles 2, Fiona Loverich advanced through the first round with a bye, but she lost in round two to Mallory Johnson of Byron Center, 6-2 and 6-3.

Ellis Buchanon fell in round one to Utica Eisenhower's Mia Miller, 6-2 and 6-1.

In the fourth flight, Isabella Apone lost to Haneesha Padavla, 6-1 and 6-4.

Saline advanced three teams beyond round 1 in doubles.

In the first flight, Leah Bersuder and Harper Green defeated their Utica Ford opponents 6-3 and 6-3. They lost 6-1 and 6-4 to a Utica Eisenhower pairing.

In the second flight, Carmen Panglian and Abby Bryan advanced beyond the first round with a bye. Then they won their second round match by beating a Farmington pair, 6-2 and 6-0. They lost in round three, 6-2 and 6-0, to a Farmington pair.

In flight three, Alexandra Warner and Nishi Patel lost 7-6 and 6-2 to a Byron Center team.

In the fourth flight, Anna Tomaszewski and Leela Dean defeated their Troy Athens opponents, 6-2 and 6-1. In round two, they lost to a team from Northville.

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