Memorial Service for Leon Meyer, Father of 4, June 7 at Oakwood Cemetery

Leon Lorenz Meyer of Saline, MI, age 94, died Sunday, May 24, 2026 at the Evangelical Home in Saline. He was born May 20, 1932 in Lodi Township, MI the son of Herman R. and Elsa E. (Furthmueller) Meyer. He had been an Ann Arbor and Lodi Township resident as well as a Snowbird in Dade City, FL. Leon graduated from Bridgewater (One Room), Slauson Junior High and Ann Arbor High Schools. On August 20, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor, he (21) married Sally A. Meske (19). She preceded him in death on March 5, 2019. Leon was the father of David (Ann Stone) Meyer, Richard Meyer, Kathleen Meyer (Beltman), and Steven (Diann VanDoeselaar) Meyer. Special Grandfather of Aurora (Jason) Tyler, Caitlin (Matthew) Herritt, Jonathan Meyer-Beltman, Neeka Meyer-Beltman. Great-Grandfather of Avonlea Tyler, Timothy Herritt, and Audrey Herritt. He was preceded in death by his older siblings and their spouses; Elvin (Lena) Meyer, Raymond (Florence) Meyer and Dorothy (Richard (Dick)) Harrer.

A Memorial Service will be held next to the Mausoleum within Oakwood Cemetery, 227 W. Michigan Avenue Saline, Michigan on Sunday, June 7, 2026 from 1:00 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. Lunch will follow at Metzger’s German Restaurant, 305 North Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Saline Area Social Service, 1259 Industrial Drive, Saline, MI 48176 or by visiting https://salinesocialservice.com/ways-to-give/donate/.

Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. Memories of Leon and condolences for the family may be shared at www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline