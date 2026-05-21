Health Wise: Finish Strong, Transition Gently: Helping Kids and Parents Cross the Bridge to Summer

As the school year winds down, many families feel a mix of excitement and exhaustion. For children, the finish line is in sight. For parents, there is often a mental checklist of final projects, exams, concerts, field days, and the looming question: How are we going to manage summer?

For children and teens with anxiety, ADHD, depression, autism, or learning differences, this transition can be especially challenging. Even positive changes can feel overwhelming when routines shift and expectations become less predictable.

The “Bridge to Summer” Mindset

Rather than thinking of summer as an abrupt stop, it can help to view these last few weeks as a bridge. Bridges are strongest when they are built intentionally, one section at a time. Here are a few ways to help your family cross that bridge smoothly.

1. Focus on Small, Concrete Goals

When kids are tired, “finish strong” can sound like a lot of pressure. Instead, break the final stretch into manageable steps:

Complete homework before dinner three nights this week.

Study for one test at a time.

Pack backpacks the night before.

Use a checklist to track assignments.

Small wins build momentum and confidence.

2. Use Rewards That Fit the Season

Motivation often improves when there is something enjoyable to look forward to. Rewards do not need to be elaborate. Try:

A trip for ice cream.

Extra screen time.

Picking the family movie.

A visit to the park.

Staying up 30 minutes later on the weekend.

The goal is to connect effort (rather than total success) with a positive experience.

3. Let Nature Do Some of the Heavy Lifting

Longer days and warmer weather can be powerful tools for mental health. Even 20 minutes outside can reduce stress, improve attention, support better sleep, and boost mood.

Consider after-school walks, backyard dinners, gardening, bike rides, or reading on the porch. Nature helps regulate both kids and adults.

4. Keep Some Structure While Loosening the Reins

Children who struggle with emotional regulation often benefit from predictability. As summer approaches, begin talking about what will stay the same and what will change. For example:

Bedtime may shift later, but there will still be a bedtime.

Morning chores will continue.

Camp or vacation plans can be marked on a calendar.

Previewing changes reduces uncertainty and anxiety. Using a calendar or planner can retain structure, and some structure helps most people thrive.

5. Parents Need a Transition Too

The end of the school year can stir up stress for parents as well. You may be juggling work, childcare, and concerns about your child’s progress. Take a moment to ask:

What worked well this school year?

What was especially hard?

What does our family need more of this summer?

What can we let go of?

Summer does not have to be perfectly productive. Sometimes the greatest growth happens when families have more time to rest, connect, and reset.

The school year may end with grades and report cards, but the real goal is helping children feel capable, supported, and hopeful for next year and the future.

Finish the year strong, but transition into summer gently. With a few clear goals, meaningful rewards, and plenty of time outdoors, your family can cross the bridge to summer with greater confidence and calm.

P.S. If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available. For immediate mental health crises, call or text the hotline at 988. At Still Waters Counseling, we currently have openings for therapy and medication management services for individuals and families navigating life transitions or other mental health needs. Call us at (734) 944-3446 or visit our website to learn more or schedule an appointment.

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