What to do in Saline this weekend: Baseball District, Graduation, Uno, Farmers Market and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend. What did we miss? Add it in our comments.

...

6 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 29 - Sunday, May 31

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

UNO Last One Standing - Fri May 29 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

🎉🃏 FAMILY UNO NIGHT at Carrigan Cafe 🃏🎉Get ready for a fun-filled Friday night of friendly competition, laughs, and UNO battles! Join us for a Tournament-Style UNO Night that’s perfect for kids, teens, parents, grandparents, and everyone in between.👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ALL AGES WELCOME — Ages 5 to 99+🏆 Win Fun Prizes Through The Night! 🎉 Family-Friendly Fun ☕ Great Drinks, Snacks & Good Vibes📅 Friday, May 29, 2026⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM [more details]

Other Events

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat May 30 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

🎶Mike Snyder-Barker will entertain us from 10am-noon with folk covers and some originals! 🥦The Master Gardeners will be in the Info Tent, answering plant questions!🦩 The treasure hunt animal will be the flamingo! 🦩

Join us every Saturday, from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

Michigan Live Building Material Auction - Sat May 30 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Biggest Building Material Auction in Michigan is Back!

Ready to remodel your kitchen, update your bathrooms, or tackle that big flooring project without emptying your wallet? Join us for the Michigan Live Building Material Auction where you can bid and save big on truckloads of brand-new, high-quality home improvement supplies.

This is a fast-paced live auction featuring a huge selection of materials—you set the price! Don't pay retail, pay auction!

What You Can Expect to Find:

Kitchen &… [more details]

District Baseball - Saline vs Bedford - Sat May 30 10:00 am

Hornet Baseball Field

Cheer on the Hornets as they battle for a district championship.Saline (28-11) hosts Bedford (14-10). Saline clinched the SEC Red with a sweep of Bedford in the last week of the season. After winning 11-0, Saline won two one-run games.If Saline wins, they'll play the winner of Monroe-Belleville game at 3 p.m., also at Saline. [more details]

Pollinator Garden at Risdon Park - Sun May 31 1:00 pm

Risdon Park

The Saline Parks Commission is hosting a Risdon Park Celebration Event on May 31st at 1pm. This event will celebrate the recent pollinator garden that was installed a Risdon Park and showcase a number of County-wide resources that are available to residents who want to start their own pollinator garden journey.

This will be a family-friendly event that will include a rock painting tutorial. Those who are interested will help to paint rocks designed to look like bees or ladybugs for the new tic… [more details]

Saline High School Graduation - Sun May 31 6:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

The Saline High School Class of 2026 graduates at Hornet Stadium. The rain date is Monday. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline