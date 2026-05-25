What to do in Saline: Commencement, Publishing Class, Mental Health Spring Cleaning, Native Plant Sale and More

Our calendar is light this week with a day already gone. But for many families, this will be one of the highlights of the year.

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7 events this week on our calendar: Wednesday, May 27 - Tuesday, Jun 2

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Get Published on Amazon in 24 Hours Class - Tue May 26 11:00 am

Getting your book published on Amazon is super easy, if you know how. This class teaches you how! Learn how to create a KDP account, upload your book, price your book, decide between an e-book, paperback, hardcover, and more. Learn how to get your book formatted to fit Amazon’s publishing requirements, different ways to design a book cover, upload your headshot, write your book description and everything needed to hit the “click” button to make your book live on Amazon. You will also learn how… [more details]

Pajama Storytime - Tue May 26 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Wear your coziest pajamas and bring your stuffie to enjoy a special evening storytime. Read stories, sing songs, and rhymes before settling down for the night.

Ages 2-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Breaking Unhealthy Cycles: A Mental Spring Cleaning - Thu May 28 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

As the season shifts, we often focus on "spring cleaning" our physical spaces—but what about our mental ones? Join us for an evening dedicated to internal renewal and personal growth with Allie VanSickle, LMSW, from Mindful Crossroads Counseling. This presentation will explore the psychology of habit formation and the practical steps needed to break free from cycles that no longer serve you.

Click here to register. [more details]

Native Plant Sale - Fri May 29 12:00 am

River Raisin Watershed Council

The River Raisin Watershed Council will host its 2nd Annual Native Plant Sale on Friday, May 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with early bird access available for just $5 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Designed as a family-friendly community event, the Native Plant Sale will feature kids’ nature activities and food trucks from Musgrove + Company and Pita Delight.

[more details]

Pollinator Garden at Risdon Park - Sun May 31 1:00 pm

Risdon Park

The Saline Parks Commission is hosting a Risdon Park Celebration Event on May 31st at 1pm. This event will celebrate the recent pollinator garden that was installed a Risdon Park and showcase a number of County-wide resources that are available to residents who want to start their own pollinator garden journey.

This will be a family-friendly event that will include a rock painting tutorial. Those who are interested will help to paint rocks designed to look like bees or ladybugs for the new tic… [more details]

Saline High School Graduation - Sun May 31 6:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

The Saline High School Class of 2026 graduates at Hornet Stadium. The rain date is Monday. [more details]

Walking Yoga - Mon Jun 1 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk. We will meet under the pavilion by the northwest entrance (closest to the middle school) on Mondays at noon.

This class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. This class involves walking into the woods and stopping at different locations to practice Yoga stretches and breathing poses, so please dress in layers. This 60… [more details]

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