Saline Police Reports, 4-2-26

The following are summaries of reports handled by the Saline Police Department.

Man Charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Joshua West, 38, was arraigned on March 29 for assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident at 6 Trails apartments on the 800 block of Valley Circle. Police were dispatched to the apartment complex around 11:50 p.m., March 28. Police arrived as the suspect was exiting the apartment, and he confronted the victim. West was arrested and charged.

Vehicle Spraypainted

A resident on the 400 Block of North Maple Road called police after someone apparently spraypainted their vehicle. The victim was able to remove the paint with a cleaning product. \

No Charges After Incident

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office declined to press charges after an argument turned physical on March 25. Police say the victim was a 40-year-old resident, and the suspect was a 71-year-old resident. The call came in around 5:47 p.m. March 25 from the 400 block of North Maple Road.

Woman Says She's Being Stalked on Snapchat

A 35-year-old Saline resident complained to Saline Police she's being stalked by someone she met on Snapchat. She told police a friendly correspondence turned less than friendly and the suspect began sending her numerous harassing Snapchat messages.

Someone Rummages Through Vehicle

A resident on the 800 block of Valley Circle Drive told police that someone entered a parked vehicle March 22-23 and ransacked their console and glove box. Nothing was taken. It appears the vehicle was unlocked.

Domestic Assault Charges Turned Over

Reports of domestic assault and battery have been investigated and turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review. The incidents reportedly occurred March 16-17. There is a dating component to the incidents between the teenagers. The suspect is a resident of Saline and the victim is a resident of Ypsilanti.

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