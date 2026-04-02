What to do in Saline this weekend: Easter Brunch Egg Hunts, Farmers Market. Builders Auction, Chances to Meet the Bunny and More

In Saline, there are several fun ways to have fun during the holiday weekend.

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10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 3 - Sunday, Apr 5

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Turner's Annual Easter Egg Hunt - Sat Apr 4 9:00 am

Turner's Garden Center

Hop into spring at Turners Greenhouse!🐰🌸

Celebrate the season with a FREE Easter Egg Hunt on April 4th! Bring the whole family for a morning of fun, laughter, and springtime excitement. The hunt begins at 9AM SHARP, and there’s something for everyone:

🌸Children 6 & under: hunt for eggs inside our greenhouse, surrounded by beautiful houseplants and blooms

🌸Kids 7 & older: explore the nursery for hidden eggs among our trees and shrubs

🌸Adults: special Easter eggs await at the register with… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Apr 4 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Our annual Easter Egg Hunt is this week and is open to kiddos 0-16 of all backgrounds! Search the market for eggs full of prizes! We will also be joined by the 50501, a civic education nonprofit, in the Info Area.We will also have a DOUBLE PRIZE WEEKEND! The treasure hunt animals will be the chick and the lamb!🐣🐑

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese,… [more details]

Michigan Live Building Materials Auction - Sat Apr 4 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Biggest Building Material Auction in Michigan is Back!

Ready to remodel your kitchen, update your bathrooms, or tackle that big flooring project without emptying your wallet? Join us for the Michigan Live Building Material Auction where you can bid and save big on truckloads of brand-new, high-quality home improvement supplies.

This is a fast-paced live auction featuring a huge selection of materials—you set the price! Don't pay retail, pay auction!

What You Can Expect to Find:

Kitchen &… [more details]

Bunny Dreamcatchers & Meet the Easter Bunny! - Sat Apr 4 9:30 am

Clay & Code

Bunny Dreamcatchers & Meet the Easter Bunny!

Join us for a SPECIAL EDITION Saturday morning CLAYplaytime!

Kids will create their own Clay Bunny Dreamcatcher, complete with sweet bunnies and decorative texture. After creating in wet clay, we’ll glaze and personalize each piece to celebrate the season.

And the best part? A special meet & greet with the real Easter Bunny — Beyoncé! Beyoncé is a gentle white Holland Lop who loves attention and photos. Families will have time to say hello, take… [more details]

Bunny Dreamcatchers & Meet the Easter Bunny! - Sat Apr 4 9:30 am

Clay & Code

Bunny Dreamcatchers & Meet the Easter Bunny!

Join us for a SPECIAL EDITION Saturday morning CLAYplaytime!

Kids will create their own Clay Bunny Dreamcatcher, complete with sweet bunnies and decorative texture. After creating in wet clay, we’ll glaze and personalize each piece to celebrate the season.

And the best part? A special meet & greet with the real Easter Bunny — Beyoncé! Beyoncé is a gentle white Holland Lop who loves attention and photos. Families will have time to say hello, take… [more details]

Spring Fest Egg Hunt & Lunch with the Bunny - Sat Apr 4 11:30 am

Tefft Park at the Saline Rec Center

Celebrate the new season at Spring Fest!

We'll hunt for eggs in the woods behind the Rec Center. Some eggs will have a lucky prize ticket inside. All kids get a goody bag! $15 per child.

Then take a stroll down the Hippity Hop Trail to meet with local businesses and get more treats! Join us for Lunch with the Bunny. $12 per person

Registration is open, you can call the Rec at (734) 429-3502 or register online at https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/.

Sponsored by Michigan Schools… [more details]

Springfest Egg Hunt - Sat Apr 4 11:30 am

Saline Rec Center

Hop into spring with our Spring Fest Egg Hunt! Kids will be divided into age groups for an egg-citing hunt for eggs scattered in the woods behind the Rec Center. A few lucky eggs will have a prize ticket inside. Everyone will receive a goody bag. This event will take place outside rain, shine or snow. Don't be late, your hunt will be starting promptly on time. Meet by the north play structure behind the Rec Center at 11:30 am so don't be late!

After you collect your eggs, visit with local… [more details]

Hippity Hop Trail for Businesses

- Sat Apr 4 11:45 am

Saline Rec Center

The Trail is included with your registration for the Egg Hunt or Lunch with the Bunny! This is for businesses to register.

Local businesses and organizations are needed to pass out treats on our Hippity Hop Trail. You will be provided with a table and chairs to set up along our trail inside the Rec Center gym. Decorate your table however you wish. Bring enough treats for 200 children and your business information to pass out to the parents. Free for businesses to participate. Registration… [more details]

Spring Fest - Lunch with Bunny - Sat Apr 4 12:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

All who attend need to register. 1 and younger are free with a paying adult.

After the exciting egg hunt, you'll be ready for lunch! Take photos and share your wishes with the Bunny while you enjoy a kid-friendly lunch featuring pizza and snacks that everyone will love.

No walk ins. Bring your camera to take pictures with the Bunny.

Sponsored by Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union and Hungry Howie's Pizza

All who attend need to register. 1 and younger are free with a paying adult.

After… [more details]

Easter Brunch - Sun Apr 5 10:00 am

Lake Forest Golf Club

Celebrate Easter with friends and family at Lake Forest Golf Club on Sunday, April 5th from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM for a festive Easter Brunch.Enjoy a delicious holiday buffet featuring brunch favorites, a made-to-order omelette station, Belgian waffles, fresh salads, charcuterie, assorted breads and pastries, and a sweets table. Guests can also enjoy live music during brunch and a full bar with specialty cocktails, including mimosas, sangria, espresso martinis, and more.Pricing:• Ages 14 & Up – … [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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