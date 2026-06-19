Mary Alice Kozemchak, Devoted Wife and Loving Mother, Owned Irish Hills Tree Farm and Wreath Shop

Mary Alice Kozemchak, age 83, of the Irish Hills, Michigan passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2026 with her husband by her side. Born on May 28, 1943, to the late Roy H. Cheff and Mary Margaret (Moco) Cheff, Mary Alice lived a life defined by devotion to family, hard work, creativity, and service to her community. On September 11, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, William B. Kozemchak, beginning a partnership that spanned more than six decades.

Mary Alice is survived by her husband, William; her four children, Michael W. (Lisa) Kozemchak of St. Angelus, Mary Beth (Jack) Corey of Cincinnati, Ohio, Maria (Tom) Burnham of Tecumseh, and Mary Kathleen (Steven) Linn of Tecumseh; and her nine cherished grandchildren: Mary Caitlyn (Emiliano) Garza, Mary Anna (Josh Schott) Burnham, Konner (Kari) Linn, Mary Catherine Corey, Mary Claire Burnham, Kamilla Linn, Joseph X. Corey, Mary Grace Kozemchak, and Mary Elise Kozemchak. She is also survived by her siblings, Edward (Bernadette) Cheff, Mary Kathleen (Tom) Gougeon, Mary Carol Hagar, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A devoted wife and loving mother, Mary Alice dedicated herself to her family while building a successful career alongside her husband. Together, they owned and operated the Irish Hills Tree Farm and Wreath Shop for 50 years, creating a lasting legacy in the community. She also served as manager of Herrick Diagnostic Center for 17 years before concluding her professional career as owner and broker of Killarney Realty on US-12.

Mary Alice possessed many talents and passions. She was an accomplished painter, floral designer, and seamstress whose creativity touched the lives of those around her. Yet her greatest joy came from being “Nana” to her grandchildren. She treasured every moment spent with them and was eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first great-grandchild in August.

Mary Alice will be remembered for her unwavering love, generous spirit, artistic gifts, and the deep devotion she showed to her family and friends. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched and the family she cherished above all else.

May her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.

Friends may join the family for a time of prayer and visitation at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline on Friday, June 26th beginning with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:50 A.M. and gathering from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass, inurnment will be held in the St. Andrew Church Columbarium. A luncheon will also be held at the Church following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Alice’s name may be made to: Catholic Charities of Jackson, Lenawee and Hillsdale Counties, 199 N. Broad St., Adrian, Michigan, 49221 https://catholiccharitiesjlhc.org/donate. Envelopes will also be available at the gathering.

Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. Memories of Mary Alice and condolences for the family may be shared at www.rbfhsaline.com.

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