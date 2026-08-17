SMS Volleyball Announces Tryout Schedule

The Saline Middle School girls volleyball program has announced its tryout schedule.

Aug. 31

7th Grade. 3-5 p.m. at SMS

8th Grade: 3-5 p.m. at SMS

Sept. 1

7th Grade. 3-5 p.m. at SMS

8th Grade: 3-5 p.m. at SMS

Sept. 2

7th Grade. 3-5 p.m. at SMS

8th Grade: 3-5 p.m. at SMS

Sept. 3 (Rosters announced)

7th Grade. 3-5 p.m. at SMS

8th Grade: 3-5 p.m. at SMS

Students must have a physical dated after April 15, 2026, to participate in tryouts. The physical and other information must be completed through FinalForms.

For more information email coach Stull at sstully9@yahoo.com or coach Marlatt at marlatts@salineschools.org.

More News from Saline