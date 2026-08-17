SMS Volleyball Announces Tryout Schedule
The Saline Middle School girls volleyball program has announced its tryout schedule.
Aug. 31
7th Grade. 3-5 p.m. at SMS
8th Grade: 3-5 p.m. at SMS
Sept. 1
7th Grade. 3-5 p.m. at SMS
8th Grade: 3-5 p.m. at SMS
Sept. 2
7th Grade. 3-5 p.m. at SMS
8th Grade: 3-5 p.m. at SMS
Sept. 3 (Rosters announced)
7th Grade. 3-5 p.m. at SMS
8th Grade: 3-5 p.m. at SMS
Students must have a physical dated after April 15, 2026, to participate in tryouts. The physical and other information must be completed through FinalForms.
For more information email coach Stull at sstully9@yahoo.com or coach Marlatt at marlatts@salineschools.org.
More News from Saline
- In Discussion Over Nepotism, Rice Tells Girbach "You're Not Running Because You Wouldn't Win" A discussion about nepotism turned into a war of words between two outgoing members of the Saline City Council on Monday.
- Saline Twirlettes National Team Strong at Notre Dame Nationals The Saline Twirlettes National Team competed at the National Baton Twirling Association at Notre Dame