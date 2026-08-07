Saline MI
8-07-2026 11:02pm

Here's the schedule for Saturday at Saline Summerfest

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Here's the schedule for Saturday at Saline Summerfest

Saline’s Summerfest – Saturday, August 8

7:30am
Gates open for Car Show and Art & Crafts participants

8:30–10:30am
Summerfest 5K (Start/End at City Hall)

8:30am–4pm
3 v 3 Soccer (Henne Field)

9am–5pm
Arts and Crafts

9am–2pm
Electric Vehicle Show

9am–2pm
Kid Activities and Touch-A-Truck

9am–3:30pm
Car Show

10:30am–11:30pm
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Saline River Valley Trail (Mill Pond Park)

11am–11pm
Beer Tent and Food Vendors

12–2pm
Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant

2–4pm
Music – DownRiver Dan

4–5pm
Music – Motor City Moonshine

5–6pm
Music – Leave Those Kids Alone

6–7pm
Music – Motor City Moonshine

7–10pm
Teen Hangout (109 Cultural Exchange)

7–8pm
Music – Leave Those Kids Alone

8–11pm
Music – 50 Amp Fuse

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