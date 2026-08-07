Here's the schedule for Saturday at Saline Summerfest
Here's the schedule for Saturday at Saline Summerfest
Saline’s Summerfest – Saturday, August 8
7:30am
Gates open for Car Show and Art & Crafts participants
8:30–10:30am
Summerfest 5K (Start/End at City Hall)
8:30am–4pm
3 v 3 Soccer (Henne Field)
9am–5pm
Arts and Crafts
9am–2pm
Electric Vehicle Show
9am–2pm
Kid Activities and Touch-A-Truck
9am–3:30pm
Car Show
10:30am–11:30pm
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Saline River Valley Trail (Mill Pond Park)
11am–11pm
Beer Tent and Food Vendors
12–2pm
Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant
2–4pm
Music – DownRiver Dan
4–5pm
Music – Motor City Moonshine
5–6pm
Music – Leave Those Kids Alone
6–7pm
Music – Motor City Moonshine
7–10pm
Teen Hangout (109 Cultural Exchange)
7–8pm
Music – Leave Those Kids Alone
8–11pm
Music – 50 Amp Fuse
More News from Saline
- What to do in Saline this weekend: It's Saline Summerfest Weekend Check out these 17 events coming up this weekend on our calendar.
- Margaret Ehnert, Mother of 3, Devoted Her Life to Caring for People and Pets A Celebration of Life will be held at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home on Monday.