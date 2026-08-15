90th Saline Community Fair to be Celebrated in 2026

The 90th Saline Community Fair will be celebrated during the fair to be held September 2-6, 2026 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor. (The fair exhibits are released on September 6, the rides will continue on September 7). The fair promises to be one of the best as we celebrate “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” with 90th activities and entertainment. For complete information on the 2026 fair visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org.

Starting in 1936, the Saline Community Fair was the first community fair in Washtenaw County and was held on November 13 in the Union School hallways and gym, as a means of showing the projects which the FFA members had completed during that year. It was sponsored by the Saline Chapter of the Future Farmers of America and the Saline Schools cooperating, along with many community leaders, businesses and volunteers who worked on various committees. The local newspaper article in the Saline Observer called the fair a successful display of community spirit and an event to be proud of. The organizers stated, “they sincerely hoped that this movement would carry on through the years and that everyone will cooperate as generously in the future as they did in 1936.” The first fair had 204 exhibits, winners in nine categories and 29 contributors and sponsors, with several of the sponsors still being involved today. Since its inception, that fair has been a place for people to showcase their talents and there is something for everyone.

The mission of the Saline Community Fair is to provide a formal structure dedicated to promote and recognize agriculture interests, skills and accomplishments of individuals of all ages in the Saline community and surrounding area.

Within a few years the fair outgrew the school and expanded to Henne Field. It was held for two days and the Home Economics Clubs also sponsored the fair. Evening activities were added such as an Amateur Talent Contest, Band Concert and Musical Groups, School Department presentations and demonstrations, and the school football games, including some homecoming games. Admission went from no cost to up to 17 cents during the first nine years. In October 1944, the Saline Community Fair was reorganized and incorporated as a nonprofit corporation. The reorganization provided a structure for expanded community involvement and growth to recognize the skills, talents, recreation and interests of area residents by holding an annual fair. This also made it possible for the fair to get 40% of premium money from the state, for the promotion of Michigan agriculture.

1946 was the first year to have carnival rides at the fair. By 1949 there were twelve directors on the fair board, 16 committees, and superintendents for 15 departments ranging from horses to the baby beauty photographs. There was also horse pulling, derby races, a tug of war, fireworks, band contests, calling contests, fiddlers’ contest, tractor pulling, a livestock parade and annual auctions. In the 1950’s several special days were added such as Children’s Day, Farmer’s Day, Saline’s Day, County Day, American Legion Day, Governor’s Day, Saline Community Fair Day. Additional entertainment included dog acts, comedy satire, magicians, FFA Tractor Backing, the Miss Saline contest, farm machinery demonstrations, sheep shearing demonstration, horse show, skaters, bicyclists and jugglers. A talent show was held almost each year and continues today. Band concerts and horse shows were very popular in the 1950’s until the late 1980’s. A free pony was given away for many years and the Children’s and Pet Show Parade also drew a lot of participants and spectators. The popular Compact Tractor Pull started in 1967 and still draws many participants. The horse pulls, pony pulls and tractor pulls have been held for the majority of the years and have loyal followers and those interested in learning more about these activities and their history. The first pedal power pull for children was held in the 1980’s and grows each year. More recently an adult pull was also added. In 1980 the popular demolition derby was first held at the Saline Community Fair. The fair has hosted this event for 45 years, often times having two or three derby, figure 8 or enduro events per fair.

By the mid 1960’s the fair had outgrown the Union School and Henne Field. In 1966 the fair moved permanently to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. Admission price was 35 cents and parking was 30 cents. The fair started after Labor Day with many of the same activities as past years. There were half days of school and free bus rides to and from the fairgrounds. Many livestock exhibitors and several vendors came from the state fair to the Saline Community Fair which added to the fair before declining after the state fair in Detroit was closed in 2009. In 2010 the state premium money was discontinued and many revisions were made at that time, including involving more of the Saline area businesses, organizations and partners.

Several new activities have been added in the last fifteen years, including the Taste of Agriculture, Agriculture Olympics, a Euchre Tournament, Car and Tractor Show, Touch a Truck for children, Saline Schools Day, the Ambassador program, Inclusion activities and Individuals with Different Abilities program and the Dog of the Year contest to mention a few. The Saline Schools Day has also included the Saline Student Showcase, Ag Olympics, and a Saline Alumni Gathering.

The fair has made many changes over the years, but many of the same events continue today, with modernized twists to meet current interests as well as keeping our heritage involved. At the core of the community fair is the opportunity for the judging of exhibits and animals which have been brought for public display. The Saline Community Fair is now five days of family-friendly fun and community traditions. The fair is proud of the many community partnerships we have developed over the years, and it is truly a community event. For 90 years fairgoers have looked forward to seeing new things, enjoying traditions and meeting long-time and new friends.

Since 1936 the Saline Community Fair officers, board of directors, committee members, superintendents, volunteers, sponsors and partners have been dedicated to strengthening the fair. The fair board is responsible for year-round business, but the success of the fair depends upon the numerous volunteers, exhibitors, vendors and supporters from the community who have become involved and built on the strong foundation of the fair. Everyone is working to provide the community with a great week of entertainment, enjoyment and competition. These partnerships with local businesses, groups and individuals, and the community provide the memories that will last a lifetime.

All the fair board members past and present are volunteers and are proud to have been a part of the Saline Community Fair. They greatly appreciate all the businesses, organizations, vendors, exhibitors and participants who have given their support to the fair and its activities. The fair board is always evaluating the fair to keep up with the ever-changing times while “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future”. The board is thankful for those participants, partners and sponsors who continually allow us to provide the community with a piece of rural tradition, history, childhood memories, and agricultural education.

See you at the 2026 Saline Community Fair, September 2-6!

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