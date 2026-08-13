Mayor Marl, State Rep. Foreman, Hold Coffee Hour at Carrigan Aug. 21

Mayor Brian Marl will be hosting an upcoming Coffee Hour on Friday, August 21 at Carrigan Café with Representative Morgan Foreman.

“Transparency and public engagement are not just glib throw-away phrases, they are something we live by and prioritize in my office, and the City of Saline more broadly,” said Mayor Marl. “I believe this will be my fourth coffee hour of 2026 and I’m excited to be joined by my friend, State Representative Morgan Foreman. We’ll undoubtedly have a substantive discussion and look forward to hearing questions, concerns and ideas from the people we represent.”

Representative Forman added, “I’m excited to join Mayor Marl to talk about the issues affecting our community here in Saline. From data centers to the high cost of living, we’ll discuss what we’re doing to bring relief to you and protect our community.”

Coffee with the Mayor

Friday, August 21

8 – 9:30 a.m.

Carrigan Café

101 S Ann Arbor St #107

The event is open to all residents in the Saline community. Light refreshments will be served and presentations will begin promptly at 8 a.m. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mayor Marl at bmarl@salinemi.gov or (734) 429-4907 x2213.

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