What to do in Saline: Dingell Townhall, Open Gaming, Monster Trucks, Marl Coffee Hour, Record Release Show, Folk Music and More

Here's what's on our community calendar so far this week.

11 events this week on our calendar:

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Congresswoman Dingell's Town Hall on Election Security - Mon Aug 17 6:00 pm

Washtenaw Community College, Morris Lawrence Building

We hope you'll join us for our Eastern Washtenaw Town Hall on Election Security, featuring:Congresswoman Debbie DingellState Senator Sue ShinkState Representatives Jimmie Wilson Jr., Jason Morgan, Jennifer Conlin, Morgan Foreman, and Carrie RheingansRepresentatives from the Michigan Department of StateDate: Monday, August 17thTime: 6 - 7:30 pmLocation: Washtenaw Community College, Morris Lawrence Building (4800 E Huron River Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105)Please RSVP here: https://forms.gle… [more details]

Monday Murder Club: Before She Finds Me - Mon Aug 17 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.

This month's book is Before She Finds Me, by Heather Chavez.

Click here to request a copy of the book.

Ages 18+. Click here to register. [more details]

eBook and Tech Clinic - Wed Aug 19 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Need help downloading materials from our eLibrary (Libby and hoopla), or have basic computer questions? Bring your device, library card, and login information (for your app store and Amazon if downloading Kindle books from Libby) for one-on-one instruction.

No registration required. [more details]

The Chosen Season 4 - Wed Aug 19 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Watch and discuss the acclaimed series The Chosen. You have the option to attend either in person or virtually via Zoom.

When: Wednesday nights, July 8 through August 26, 6:30 – 8:30 PM.

Starts: Promptly at 6:30. Doors will be open at 6:15 so you can come grab something to drink and find a seat to get settled.

Where: Family Life Center - enter east side entrance across the parking lot from the play structure

Registration: Register at chosen.c-o-k.org. There is no cost to… [more details]

American Folk: Old Time in the Current Times - Thu Aug 20 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us as we welcome local folk musician Ben Traverse as he takes us on a musical journey of folk music, its roots, and historical impact.All ages. Click here to register.

[more details]

GriefShare Support Group Meeting - Thu Aug 20 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Coffee Hour - Fri Aug 21 8:00 am

Carrigan Cafe

Mayor Brian Marl will be hosting an upcoming Coffee Hour on Friday, August 21 at Carrigan Café with Representative Morgan Foreman. “Transparency and public engagement are not just glib throw-away phrases, they are something we live by and prioritize in my office, and the City of Saline more broadly,” said Mayor Marl. “I believe this will be my fourth coffee hour of 2026 and I’m excited to be joined by my friend, State Representative Morgan Foreman. We’ll undoubtedly have a substantive… [more details]

Kelsey - Love Hard. Album Release Show - Fri Aug 21 7:00 pm

The Arboretum Music Venue

Kelsey. is playing her debut LP, LOVE HARD, all the way through for one night only! Seating is limited, so get your tickets now!This unique show will take the audience on a journey through the 16 track album, as if you are watching the record come to life before your very eyes. LIMITED EDITION VINYL will first be available at this show, so come if you want to grab one! The show will also feature the The Brothers Harrington in the band, who played on the album, along with Nate Veldhoff. The… [more details]

Otto's Tooth Fair Glimmer Day - Sat Aug 22 10:00 am

Otto's Arcade

Open GamingAll Day Session$20 for adults, $30 for couples, and $10 for kids 12 and under. In honor of National Tooth Fairy Day.Drinks, snacks and swag available! A portion of the proceeds will go to Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti, helping folks in need receive dental care. [more details]

Monster Truck Wars - Sat Aug 22 12:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! America's Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming to ANN ARBOR! We're excited to be bringing you a GREAT SUPERSTAR lineup of Monster Trucks and Thrill Show! For this event on AUGUST 22nd, 2026 there will be TWO GIANT SHOWS.This is the only appearance in the region to see our giant superstars compete in non-stop action! Avoid the lines & purchase your discounted tickets early online & save! Enjoy all the fun and high energy excitement of this perfect family-friendly event!… [more details]

Ann Arbor Oddities Bazaar - Sun Aug 23 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

a wide selection of vendors, artists and illustrators, oddity makers, curiosity enthusiasts, and more!August 23, 2026 from 10-4pm at The WFC Grounds in Ann Arbor!! 🕸️🪰🦋The vendors are placed insideFood trucks & music outsideCOME HANG WITH THE ODDBALLSAll Ages.$2 entry.https://onestopsoulshop.com [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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