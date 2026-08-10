Council Names Chris Atkin Acting City Manager

Saline City Council voted 7-0 to appoint Community Development Director Chris Atkin to Acting City Manager.

He'll start at 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14 to an initial term of 30 days through Sept. 13.

Councillor Janet Dillon, part of the city's city manager search team, made the motion. Mayor Brian Marl seconded the motion. Council approved the motion by a 7-0 vote.

Atkin participated in a transition team meeting Monday with City Manager Dan Swallow, Dillon, Marl and the City Attorney. Marl said Atkin will partpcipate in subsequent meetings as well.

Council agreed with Councillor Dean Girbach's suggestion that Atkin should be paid a 10 percent bonus.

Councillor Nicole Rice thanked Atkin for stepping into the role when needed.

"Thank you Mr. Atlin for stepping in. She suggested to Atkin that if he felt the need to step away from the extra duties, that he notify council immedately and he would face no negative repercussions.

Council is still searching for an interim manager. Dillon said the city has received a great response.

"We've had a great response, and we filtered through those today, and we've picked the top of our list, and we are going to start doing some initial interviews," Dillon said. "The posting is staying open until the position is actually filled."

"I do really appreciate that Mr. Atkin stepped up when we quickly realized the timing was not going to align. We realized it wasn't going to be a quick process, so we're very grateful Mr. Atkin has offered his services to assist us," Dillon said.

Atkin has an extensive history with the city. He served as a planning consultant long before joining city staff.

Swallow's resignation takes effect at the end of the week. He resigned to spend more time on family commitments.

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