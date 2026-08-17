Lawrence 'Coach' Darling Built a Long Career in Masonry Restoration, Loved Coaching Kids

Lawrence “Larry” L. Darling, aka ‘Coach’, passed away on July 26, 2026. Born November 27, 1946, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to Lawrence and Adah Darling, he lived life defined by family, hard work, creativity and a commitment to showing up for the people he loved. He attended Eastern Michigan University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degrees in both Construction Management and Historic Preservation. He built a long and accomplished career in masonry restoration, combining his education with a passion for craftsmanship and preserving the past. His greatest pride, however, was his family. He shared nearly 50 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Jane Darling, who preceded him in death last year. Together they built a life and a family that meant everything to him.

He wasn’t a sideline dad. He was an incredibly involved father. Whether it was baseball, hockey, soccer or simply being there when his family needed him, he threw himself into the lives of his children, friends and family wholeheartedly. His years coaching baseball and hockey earned him the name that would stick with him for the rest of his life: “Coach” Even later in life, give him a bench, a game, and a group of kids, and Coach was right back where he belonged, encouraging players, seeing things others missed, and offering strategic advice. Coaching wasn’t simply something he did. It was part of who he was. To his granddaughters, he was affectionally known as “Coachie,” a name that captured the softer side of a man remembered for his strength. At heart, Coach was a country boy who loved being outdoors. He found happiness in tending to his gardens, playing a round of golf, and working with his hands. His creative side could often be found in artistic endeavors, including carving wood decoys. He loved animals, especially dogs, and appreciated the simple pleasures of country life. He will be remembered for his kindness, strength, creativity, sense of humor, and unwavering devotion to his family.

He is survived by his son, Nathan Darling; Daughter Lindsay Johnson; and grandchildren, Evan and Ellie Darling, and Gabriella and Laila Johnson. His family will remember a husband who loved his wife for nearly half a century, a father who was truly present, a grandfather who was adored, a coach who never stopped coaching, and a man who spent his life showing up for the people he loved. Lawrence L Darling showed up, and he showed up big! For those reasons, he will remain steadfast in our hearts.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Holy Faith Episcopal Church; 6299 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd., Saline, MI 48176. A service will begin at 11:00 am followed by a reception from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Hospice of Lenawee, 1903 Wolf Creek Highway, Adrian, MI 49221. Envelopes will be available at the Church. Donations may also be made online by visiting https://www.hospiceoflenawee.org/donate.php To leave a memory you have of Larry, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline