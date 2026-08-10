Lily Warren Crowned Miss Saline 2026

Lily Warren realized a dream sparked years ago at the Saline Community Fair when she was crowned Miss Saline Saturday at Saline Summerfest.

Warren fought back tears as she was crowned by Madylin Marshall, Miss Saline 2025, and Lizzie White, Miss Saline 2024. Marshall and White were emcees of the ceremony.

Warren thought she was dreaming when she heard her name called.

"This has been something I've been waiting my whole life to do. I had to wait all summer to participate," Warren said. "I felt that this really calm feeling and then my heart started beating really fast. 'That's my name.' I started crying and shaking. I still think I'm dreaming. This is the most amazing honor. I'm so excited to represent Miss Saline this year."

Miss Saline has been something Warren has thought about for years.

Growing up, she watched Miss Saline at the Fair. More recently, she's watched Miss Saline at Summerfest. Her Dance Team teammates have competed in the pageant. Her sister Grace competed in the pageant twice.

"So I knew this was something I wanted to do," Warren said. She wanted to do the pageant last year but had other commitments.

"It broke my heart, but I knew this was my year to do the pageant. It was my time, and I'm so grateful and thankful," Warren said.

The pageant begins early in the week. The contestants had their interview Sunday.

Warren enjoyed a strong start.

"I went in nervous as all the other contestants were. But I felt really confident in my speaking skills. I left the interview feeling like, maybe I didn't nail every single question but I put my heart out and I was glad the judges were picking up what I was putting out," Warren said.

Lizzie White and Madylin Marshall crown Miss Saline 26 Lily Warren.

As Miss Saline, Warren won $4,000 in scholarships, an 8x10 portrait, a rose bouquet, the Miss Saline crown, and much more.

She enjoyed meeting the community during the Stuff the Bus school supply campaign.

Warren said she thinks she made great friends during the experience.

"These girls are some of the most amazing girls in the community. Maddy and Lizzie (former Miss Salines) are some of the best examples of strong young women role models in the community," Warren said. "These girls who are on the state with me, they all show so many characteristics of leadership, strength and growth. I've made so many new friends. Even through I go to school with these girls, I got to know them in a completely new way."

Warren said she will be a Miss Saline that strives to be confident, authentic and always growing.

She is the daughter of Amanda and Steve Warren and Emily Warren.

Dahlia Dell'Orco is greeted as first runner up by Madylin Marshall.

The runner-up was Dahlia Dell'Orco, who left the pageant as the most decorated contestant. Dell'Orco won $1500 in scholarships. a gift card, a bouquet from Lily's of Saline, and a gift package from Molly and Amanda Coy.

Lizzie White helps Alisha Sachdeva adorn the second runner-up sash.

The second runner-up was Alisha Sachdeva. She received two $500 scholarships, a $100 Visa Gift Cart, a bouquet from Lily's of Saline and a gift package from Amanda and Molly Coy.

Molly Coy presented th spirit of Miss Saline Award ta Dahlia Dell''Orco, sponsored by the Coy family.

Lizzie White presents the White Family Scholarship to Olivia Streiter Byron

Lily Warren was presented the Saline Community Service Award by Madylin Marshall, sponsored by Joe Rea of Stillwaters Counseling.

Annherst Kreitz of the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce presents the Miss Congeniality Award to Dahlia Dell'Orco.

Alisha Sachdeva received the Academic Excellence Award from Pat Aungst. THe award is sponsored by Ann Taylor Tommelein.

There were 11 girls in the pageant.

Olivia Cummings, Tessa Powers, Alisha Sachdeva, Olivia Streiter Byron, Isabella Ost, Kyndell Freeman, Ahnala McLaughlin, Sydney Steben, Lily Warren, Dahlia Dell'Orco and Aubrey Knapp were in the pageant.

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