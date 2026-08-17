In Discussion Over Nepotism, Rice Tells Girbach "You're Not Running Because You Wouldn't Win"

A discussion about nepotism turned into a war of words between two outgoing members of the Saline City Council on Monday.

Councillors Janet Dillon and Dean Girbach raised a concern about nepotism in hirings of city staff. In this case, it was the son of the Deputy Clerk who was hired to work an election.

"This keeps coming up, and I don't know why it doesn't get resolved," Girbach said. In 2024, he brought the issue to city council and staff. In 2025, Acting City Manager Elle Cole asked Eleanor Getschman to draft a policy addressing nepotism. The policy was never completed, Girbach said.

Girbach said having the deputy clerk's child working under the Clerk could cause issues for the city.

"This is a concern. It could jeopardize our audting or concern of our audit relating to the election. It's a financial benefit to that family member of that individual," Girbach said. "This was the exact same issue that happened in 24 and it just happened in 26. I don't know what we need to do but I want a policy in place that clearly indicates that this nepotism applies to temporary employees."

He said there have been issues with nepotism at the Rec Center, as well.

Councillor Nicole Rice serves on the city's policy committee. She said a nepotism policy was discussed Monday.

Clerk Terri Royal said in 2024, the city spoke with an attorney who stated election workers can be family members.

Royal said above all, the city needs workers to show up and work on election day.

"One thing about hiring family members is they know how hard we work," Royal said.

Councilor Jenn Harmount asked if the city has a policy that would prevent a worker from working on election day if they have a family member running for election.

Royal said state statute would prevent that. Mayor Brian Marl said there's nothing preventing the city from creating such a policy.

Answering a question from Councilor Tramane Halsch, Royal said that August elections are very difficult to staff due to vacations and other issues.

Halsch said it was worth exploring ways to remove any perception of impropriety. Royal noted the city's elections have been audited without issue.

"There's never been a problem. So I'm not sure what the issue is. I have great workers," Royal said. "I have these wonderful workers and to not give the work to them because they're family just seems wrong."

Royal reiterated that it's about showing up for work.

"I have a lot of people who apply for it. They go through the training but on election day, you get up at 5:30. I can't have people who don't show up. It has to go forward," Royal said.

Rice once again criticized the way city staff was criticized at the council table.

"When we bring these things forward, and we do it in such a way where it sounds like our city staff are not fulfilling their tasks or doing their duties, or they're doing something nefarious. It only makes the entire city look bad," Rice said. "These are conversations that, sure, we can have in public. But this destruction of city staff and the work they are doing, it's about tone and tenor. I'm I'm just sick of it."

"So that's why you're not running. Neither am I. Because policies have not been followed. I am making it quite clear. I have brought this up three times, and we have not addressed it fully," Girbach said.

Rice then fired at Girbach.

"You're not running because you wouldn't win," Rice said.

Both Rice and Girbach decided against running for re-election. Girbach said it was in large part due to his lawsuit against the city regarding his family's property adjacent to Murphy's Crossing.

Councillor Dillon said Rice's comment "was in poor taste."

Rice said Girbach's comment was a "snotty comment toward an elected official who's making a statement about our city staff who are working so hard."

Marl squeezed a point between the spat.

"We look forward to the policy committee reporting back out on this issue at our subsequent meeting on September the 14th," Marl said. He also asked Royal to forward any legal correspondence from 2024 and for Girbach to forward any correspondence he had on the issue.

Marl noted that the Saline Clerk's office has been well regarded for decades.

"I think that the policy can be strengthened and made better, and I have no doubt that the policy committee, in conjunction with legal counsel and staff, will have a thoughtful discussion and make a substantive recommendation at one of our September meetings," Marl said. " I would also note for the record that our clerk's office has always done an excellent job that goes back many, many decades. Our clerk's office has actually been recognized by the state for the outstanding work that they do, and they do it in an honest and transparent manner, so we do appreciate that."

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