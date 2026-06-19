Pool Party, Pickleball, and Food Trucks Among Attractions at Saline Rec's 35th Anniversary Party

The Saline Recreation Center is celebrating 35 years in service to the Saline Community with an event at the facility on Friday, June 19 from 5 – 9 p.m.

“Celebrating 35 years is an exciting milestone for the Saline Rec Center. We are grateful to the members, participants, volunteers, staff and community partners who have supported the facility throughout the years,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert. “The Rec Center has been a place where our community comes together to play, be healthy and build lasting connections. We are proud of the generations of customers who have made the Rec Center such an important part of Saline, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community for many years to come.”

The 35th Anniversary party takes place from 5-9 p.m., Friday, at the Rec Center, 1866 Woodland Dr.

During the event, guests can enjoy a pool party, inflatables, prize drawings, touch a truck, drop in pickleball, food trucks, a dunk tank, basketball, free fitness classes and more! There will also be a sale on memberships for the duration of the event, all discounts are for annual, paid in full memberships: $35 off adult, senior or youth individual memberships; $50 off dual memberships; $70 off family memberships.

Whether you have been a member of the Rec Center since 1991 or are new to the facility, you are invited to join in the fun.

More information about the event can be found on the Saline Parks and Recreation website,salinemi.gov/parks. Additional questions can be director to Director Lambert at slambert@salinemi.gov.

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