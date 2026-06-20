Carolyn Armstrong, Dedidcated Mother, Met Her Husband in Church Youth Group, Worked at Saline Area Schools Cafeteria

Carolyn Jean (Cronce) Armstrong, age 84, of Saline, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, with her family by her side. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack Armstrong; sons Brian (Rebecca) and Dan (Jessica); son-in-law Mike Bradley; grandchildren Brandon (Aubrie), Seth (Nicole) Thomas, Grant (Tiffani), Ethan (Emily) Thomas, Caleb (Taylor) Thomas, Alisha and Audrey Bradley, Mercy and Pierson; six great-grandchildren; and her sister Kris Brahmer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Jean Cronce; brother Gary; and daughter, Laurie Bradley.

Carolyn was born in Port Huron, Michigan in October of 1941 to Grant and Jean Cronce. She met the love of her life, Jack, at the youth group at Wadhams Baptist Church. They married at the church on August 12, 1961, and honeymooned in Sarnia. Jack’s Air Force enlistment took them to Marquette, Michigan for four years where Carolyn worked at JCPenney and made many friends from the base and church. After Jack’s discharge, they spent one year in Port Huron where they welcomed their firstborn, Laurie. They then moved to Saline, Michigan where they built their forever home and welcomed their sons Brian and Dan. She worked at the Saline Schools in the cafeteria and Ben Franklin Store. Later she began working at Great Lakes Bancorp and finished her career at TCF Bank in Ann Arbor. She and Jack then began to travel with the SunnyBrook camper club across the U.S. including a two-and-a-half-month trip to Alaska covering 10,760 miles. After the passing of their daughter, Laurie, they devoted themselves to helping support their granddaughters, Alisha and Audrey.

Carolyn was a dedicated mother who managed her children’s interests and special health needs with sacrificial love. She was a devoted believer in Jesus, faithfully reading Our Daily Bread and lovingly gifting devotional books to those she cared about. She served as the church camp cook for more than ten years. She enjoyed flowers including growing and arranging, crocheting, and doing puzzles. Other than her Lord, her greatest joy was her family. She was the family photographer and arranger of fun games at family gatherings. She loved finding humor in life and her laugh was contagious. Her family is rejoicing that she is face to face with her Savior.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, June 23rd from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Connor Johnson officiating. Following the service burial will take place in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will also follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carolyn’s name may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 1045 West Bemis Road, Saline, MI 48176. To leave a memory you have of Carolyn, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline