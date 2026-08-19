Related Digital Acquires Rustic Glen Golf Course

Related Digital has acquired Rustic Glen Golf Course in Saline Township.

The Michigan Avenue course is just west of an entrance to The Barn, the data center being developed by Related Digital for Oracle and Open AI.

The long-rumored purchase was confirmed Tuesday by Related Digital.

"Rustic Glen is a wonderful recreational amenity for Bridgewater and Saline Township residents. When reports circulated that the Rustic Glen could be closed or redeveloped, Related Digital stepped in to buy it so we could continue to preserve and operate it as a community golf course. We have no development plans for the property; we simply want to see it maintained," said Kathleen Anne Corless, Senior VP of Corporate Communications for Related.

North of the golf course, cranes show that construction is being done on the data center site.

The 18-hole course is located at 12090 W. Michigan Ave.

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