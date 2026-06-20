John Raymond, Skilled Trades Worker at Ford for 30 Years, Built a Loving Family with his Wife

John William Raymond, age 82, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2026, with his wife, Carol, by his side. John was born on February 26, 1944, to William Raymond and Constance (Stockman) Raymond. John married Carol Morningstar on March 21, 1964. They shared many wonderful years together and built a loving family.

John worked in Skilled Trades at Ford Motor Company in Saline, Michigan, for 30 years, where he created many lifelong friendships and earned the nickname “Bronco John.”

John had a passion for fishing, which led him to build many custom fishing rods of his own. He also enjoyed woodworking and created many pieces for family and friends. A true jack-of-all-trades, John seemed able to fix just about anything. His grandchildren often joked that if something was broken, Grandpa could fix it. John was a member of the Saline American Legion, where he often visited and spent time with friends.

John and Carol shared a special love for the water and spent many happy years at their home on Houghton Lake. It was a place where family and friends gathered, stories were shared, fish were caught, and countless treasured memories were made.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Connie Raymond.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Raymond; daughter Wendy Raymond; granddaughters Jennifer (Tom) Moore and Nicole (Brett) Negus; great-grandchildren Ryan Moore, Taylor Moore, Quentin Negus, and Trent Negus; brothers Daniel (Kathy) Raymond, Bobby Raymond, and David (Patty) Raymond; and his nieces and nephews.

John had a special bond with all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This was especially true with his oldest great-grandson, Ryan, who spent a large part of his childhood up north fishing and boating with his “G-Pa.”

Burial will take place in the future in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to the Saline American Legion Post #322, located at 320 West Michigan Ave, Saline, MI 48176. To leave a memory you have of John or to sign his online guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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