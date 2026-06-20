6-20-2026 2:14am
Saline Social Pride Event from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at City Hall
City Hall will be the site of a "Saline Pride Social" event from 12-2 p.m., Saturday, June 20.
The gathering will be held in front of City Hall, 100 N. Harris St., and will feature snacks, a Saline District Library storytime, and words from local leaders.
More News from Saline
- Saline Food Truck Festival Benefits Saline Area Social Service The annual Saline Food Truck Festival takes place from 4-9 p.m., Saturday, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.
- John Raymond, Skilled Trades Worker at Ford for 30 Years, Built a Loving Family with his Wife John William Raymond, age 82, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2026, with his wife, Carol, by his side