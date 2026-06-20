Saline MI
6-20-2026 2:14am

Saline Social Pride Event from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at City Hall

City Hall will be the site of a "Saline Pride Social" event from 12-2 p.m., Saturday, June 20.

The gathering will be held in front of City Hall, 100 N. Harris St., and will feature snacks, a Saline District Library storytime, and words from local leaders.

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