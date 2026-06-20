Saline Food Truck Festival Benefits Saline Area Social Service

The annual Saline Food Truck Festival takes place from 4-9 p.m., Saturday, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road.

The event benefits Saline Area Social Service, which provides a food pantry and other services to residents in need. Organizers expect 19 food trucks in attendance, ranging from Dr. Timos Egyptian Food to Detroit MiniDonut, to Detroit Sibling Rivalry to Shawarma Chef. See the options here. The event also features a beer barn, live music, kids' area, a touch-a-truck event and more.

Admission is $5 for people 16 and older. Kids 15 and under enter free. Admission fees, alcohol proceeds, donations and a portion of sales will go to Saline Area Social Service.

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